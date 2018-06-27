Hyundai Motor India Announces New Campaign To Celebrate 20 Years Of Sales And Services

The Brilliant Moments with Hyundai Campaign celebrates the brand’s 20 years of sales and production in the Indian Market. The Brilliant Moments Campaign will provide a unique experience through various experiential Marketing, Sales and Service Initiatives at all Hyundai Touch points and invite the customers of SANTRO, ACCENT and i10 to share their brilliant moment stories.

In Phase I, between June 27 to July 31, Hyundai will release two emotionally connecting films ‘The Deal with ACCENT’ and ‘Army with SANTRO’ and will be promoted on Social Media and digital platforms. The customers of iconic Hyundai brands – SANTRO, ACCENT and i10 would be invited to share their Brilliant Memories with Hyundai through the microsite www.BrilliantMoments.in, special letter boxes at the Hyundai dealership network, email on entries@brilliantmoments.in and Whatsapp (8130121212).

In Phase II, Top 10 #BrilliantMoments stories shared by the Hyundai customers would be made into individual films and promoted on the microsite www.BrilliantMoments.in.

In Phase III, Top 10 Brilliant stories would be promoted for voting and the top 3 films with highest votes would be chosen as winners. The Winners will be gifted Hyundai cars at a mega event in presence of corporate brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan, domestic holiday for 10 couples and 1000 gift vouchers for lucky winners.

To commemorate these 20 years and trust in Brand Hyundai, the Customers of SANTRO, ACCENT and i10 can avail special service offers during the month of July 2018: