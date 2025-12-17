Tesla Opens Its First Public Charging Station in Gurugram, Strengthening Its India EV Push

Tesla has taken another major step in its journey in India with the opening of its first public charging station at Gurugram. Located at DLF Horizon Center on Golf Course Road this new facility is a major step towards making the ownership of electric vehicles easier and more practical in the country.
This launch comes right after Tesla opened its first Tesla Center in Gurugram. Together, these two developments send the message out that Tesla is not only testing the waters in India but engagingly building the foundation for long-term electric mobility.
The new charging station is in the surface parking area of Horizon Center and has been designed to meet a variety of charging requirements. It has a combination of fast and regular chargers so owners can either top up quickly or charge at a leisurely pace while they go about their day.
On this site Tesla has installed:
- 4 V4 Superchargers capable of charging up to 250 kW
- 3 Destination Chargers with a charging speed of 11 kW
This area is designed in such a way that it offers flexibility to the daily user as well as those who might only make a short stop while on a longer trip. With the addition of Tesla’s fast charging technology, a Model Y is able to add up to 275 km of driving range in just 15 minutes. That’s sufficient for a drive from Gurugram to Jaipur and makes highway travel less stressful for EV owners.
Charging is supposed to be easy. Tesla owners can use the Tesla app to locate the station, view when a charger is available, track the charging progress, get notifications when the charging is complete and make payments. The process is designed to be smooth without complicated steps and unnecessary waiting.
Tesla also claims a network uptime of 99.95 percent, helping ensure consistent and dependable access for users.
With this launch, Tesla is now operating 3 charging places in India. Together, they have a total of 12 Superchargers and 10 Destination Chargers distributed across Gurugram, Delhi and Mumbai. This expanding network is a major component of ensuring the usability of electric cars outside of city limits.
To make people familiar with this technology, Tesla is also conducting hands-on workshops at this charging station at Gurugram between December 17 and December 21. Visitors will have the chance to learn how the chargers work, get an insight into the basics of EV charging and learn more about sustainable mobility in a relaxed and interactive environment.
On the product front, the Tesla Model y is now available in India with price starting from Rs 59.89 lakh. Tesla also provides support for at-home charging to allow owners to have hassle-free use on a day-to-day basis.
Conclusion
The new Gurugram charging station is no ordinary installation. It is a message from Tesla that electric driving will be made realistic, convenient and confidence-inspiring for the Indian customer. Step by step, Tesla is building the foundation for a cleaner and more connected mobility future in India.