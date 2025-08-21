Tesla launches the China-exclusive Model Y L with a longer wheelbase, 6-seat layout & 751km range.

Key Highlights
- China-exclusive model designed around local love for long wheelbase cars
- Spacious six-seat (2+2+2) layout with premium captain seats in the middle row
- 82kWh battery offering up to 751km (CLTC) of range
- Prices start at RMB 3,39,000 (~₹41 lakh); deliveries begin later this year
Introduction
China’s fascination with long-wheelbase cars is legendary. From luxury sedans to premium SUVs, the demand for extra space and comfort has shaped the way global brands approach this market. Tesla, never one to shy away from adapting, has just unveiled the Model Y L — a stretched, family-friendly version of its global best-seller.
On the surface, it looks like just a longer Model Y, but in reality, it’s far more than that. Tesla has reimagined the SUV for families who want space, comfort, and luxury without losing the thrill of driving an EV.
Design: Subtle but Significant Changes
The Model Y L commands attention right away. It’s 179mm longer and its wheelbase has grown by 150mm, stretching the SUV to a new total length of 4,976mm. This means more space inside while also giving it a more imposing stance on the road.
Tesla has made small but meaningful tweaks to set this version apart. The SUV gets fresh 19-inch alloy wheels, a blacked-out rear spoiler, and even a playful “Model YYY” badge at the back. And if you want something eye-catching, there’s a brand-new Starlight Gold paint that adds a rich touch of elegance.
Inside the Cabin: Comfort Takes Priority
The biggest talking point of the Model Y L is its six-seat configuration (2+2+2). Instead of the regular bench, the second row features captain seats — ventilated, heated, and equipped with powered armrests. This instantly elevates the comfort level for middle-row passengers.
The third row is foldable and heated too, giving owners the flexibility to balance between carrying passengers or luggage.
Tesla hasn’t stopped there. The upgrades continue with:
- A 16-inch infotainment screen for smoother controls.
- An 18-speaker premium audio system for a cinematic sound experience.
- Pillar-mounted AC vents dedicated to second and third-row passengers.
- A classy black headliner that makes the cabin feel more premium.
Together, these changes make the Model Y L a proper family mover, without compromising Tesla’s minimalist design philosophy.
Performance: Still a True Tesla
Even though the Model Y L is larger, it doesn’t lose Tesla’s sporty edge. Under the skin sits a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 456bhp. The numbers speak for themselves:
- 0–100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds
- Top speed of around 201 km/h
Backing this performance is an 82kWh NMC battery pack, with a CLTC-claimed range of 751km. While real-world figures will be lower, this is still impressive for an SUV of its size and ensures fewer charging stops on long family trips.
Exclusivity and Price
What sets the Model Y L apart is its exclusivity to China. Tesla is clearly tailoring its lineup to local preferences, showing just how important the Chinese market is to its global strategy.
Priced from RMB 3,39,000 (~₹41 lakh), the Model Y L sits in a competitive spot among luxury electric SUVs. Production has already begun, and the first deliveries are expected by late 2025.
Conclusion
The Tesla Model Y L isn’t just a stretched version of a global SUV — it’s a product shaped around Chinese tastes and family needs. With more room, more comfort, and a long range that makes road trips easier, Tesla has created an SUV that’s as practical as it is exciting to drive.
For families in China, it’s not just another Tesla — it’s their Tesla, tailored to their lifestyle.