2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Teased: Launching on August 24

Quick 4-Point Overview
- Launch on August 24: Renault will reveal prices for the updated Kiger this week.
- Sharper Design: Expect a New grille, updated Renault logo, sportier bumpers, and fresh alloys.
- Smarter Inside: Anticipated cabin tweaks with new upholstery, upgraded touchscreen, wireless connectivity.
- Trusted Engines: Likely to continue with 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol with manual, AMT, and CVT options.
Introduction
The countdown has begun. Renault India has dropped the first teaser of the 2025 Kiger facelift, with its official launch slated for 24 August 2025. Since its debut, the Kiger has carved out a solid space in the competitive sub-four-metre SUV segment — loved for its bold looks, practical size, and wallet-friendly pricing.
Now, the facelift is here to refresh the formula. While Renault isn’t tinkering with the proven engines, the updates could bring a sharper design and smarter features — exactly what’s needed to keep the Kiger in the spotlight against rivals like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza.
A Fresher, Bolder Design
The teaser images hint at the new face of the Kiger — a redesigned grille that carries Renault’s updated logo, giving the SUV a more premium vibe.
From what’s been revealed and leaked so far, expect:
- Revised LED tail lamps with a sportier light signature.
- New bumpers at the front and rear, adding muscle and freshness.
- Stylish alloy wheels for a more dynamic stance.
- A new colour option, giving buyers more personalization.
These are not radical changes, but they subtly modernize the Kiger’s look — keeping it relevant and appealing without losing its original character.
Cabin Gets a Tech and Comfort Boost
Step inside, and the updates continue. Renault is focusing on making the cabin feel more premium and connected. Key highlights may include:
- Upgraded upholstery for a fresher, richer finish.
- A revamped touchscreen infotainment system, likely quicker and smoother.
- Support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a big plus for today’s always-connected buyers.
Combine these with the Kiger’s already spacious cabin, and the facelift makes the SUV more inviting for young families and first-time car owners.
Engines: Sticking With the Proven
While the design and features get a refresh, Renault may to keep the same engine options — tried, tested, and trusted by existing Kiger owners.
- 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol – reliable and fuel-efficient for daily drives.
- 1.0-litre turbo-petrol – adds excitement and punch for those who want more power.
Transmission options also may remain flexible: manual, AMT, and CVT, catering to both purists and convenience-seekers. This balance between choice and affordability has been one of the Kiger’s biggest strengths, and Renault isn’t about to mess with it.
Recap Table (Expected)
|Highlight
|Why It Matters
|Launch Date
|Prices revealed on 24 August 2025
|Exterior Updates
|New grille, fresh Renault logo, revised bumpers, alloys, and sharper tail lamps
|Cabin Refresh
|New upholstery, smarter touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity
|Engines
|Same 1.0L NA petrol & 1.0L turbo petrol with manual, AMT, and CVT choices
|Market Relevance
|Keeps Kiger fresh in a fiercely competitive sub-4m SUV segment
Conclusion
The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift isn’t about changing its identity — it’s about making a good thing even better. With a sharper design, a cleaner cabin, and the same reliable engine options, it now feels fresher, more premium, yet still practical and affordable.
The real test comes on 24 August, when Renault reveals the price. If it stays competitive, this facelift could easily secure the Kiger’s spot as one of the most appealing compact SUVs in its class. For Renault, this update isn’t just a refresh — it’s the next chapter in keeping the Kiger’s success story alive.