Kia Syros EV Spotted Testing in India – Is This the Nexon EV Rival to Watch?

There is a lot of talk around small electric SUVs right now, and Kia seems ready to join that space in a big way. A camouflaged test car believed to be the Kia Syros EV has been spotted testing in the Delhi NCR region, hinting that a launch may not be too far away.
From the outside, the Syros EV looks very close to the regular petrol and diesel model. The boxy shape remains the same, along with the tall stance. However, there are clear EV clues.
Some of the key exterior changes include
- Charging port placed on the front fender
- New aero styled alloy wheels
- Disc brakes (both front and rear)
- Likely closed front grille
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Expected ADAS features
- Possibility of charging indicator close to the port
- EV specific badging
The headlamp placement has not been altered, so it will have the same unconventional design of the ICE version.
Inside, the layout is expected to be very similar to the standard Syros. The test car gives a hint of dual tone cabin theme. Kia is likely to continue with the dual 12.3 inch screens with a separate 5 inch climate control display. Features such as 360 degree camera, connected tech and safety equipment should be carried over. EV specific graphics, drive modes and regenerative braking controls are also expected.
Under the skin the Syros EV is likely to share its base with Hyundai’s Inster EV. Battery options could include
- 42 kWh pack with around 95 bhp and 147 Nm
- 49 kWh pack with around 113 bhp and 147 Nm
Driving range may be between 300 to 355 km depending on the battery. Fast charging support of up to 120 kW may allow a 10 to 80 percent charge in about 30 minutes. An eight year battery warranty is also likely.
Ride quality could feel firmer due to battery weight. Pricing will probably be higher than the petrol model which already sits near the 20 lakh on road mark in top trims.
If launched soon the Kia Syros EV will go up against rivals like the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, making the compact electric SUV space even more competitive.