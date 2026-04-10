MG Majestor enters Guinness World Record books with 406 tonne train pull

The MG Majestor has done something no SUV has done before. Just before its launch, the SUV pulled a massive train and entered the Guinness World Records books. This run shows what the vehicle is capable of even before it reaches showrooms.
Record run details
The test took place on an operational railway track in Jammu and Kashmir, between Kakapora and Awantipora. The Majestor pulled a train weighing 406.4 tonnes over a distance of 300 feet.
This goes beyond the required mark of 400 tonnes over 100 feet, which makes it a new world record for the heaviest train pulled by an SUV on rail.
For context, the Land Rover Discovery had earlier pulled around 100 tonnes back in 2016. This new record is much higher.
The train used in this attempt included a WAG-9HC locomotive along with passenger and guard coaches. The full weight was independently verified during the process.
No changes to the SUV
A key detail here is that the vehicle used was a standard production model.
- Everything remained stock
- Engine was unchanged
- 4WD system was unchanged
- Tyres and traction setup were the same
The entire run was closely monitored
- No external help was used
- The train was moved only by the SUV
- Performance stayed stable during the run
Engine and performance
The Majestor uses a strong diesel engine setup.
- 2.0 litre twin turbo diesel engine
- 215.5 PS power
- 478.5 Nm torque
- 8 speed automatic gearbox
This high torque output plays a major role in handling heavy loads. The grip and control also helped the SUV complete the run in a steady manner.
Off road and capability
The SUV is clearly built with focus on strength and off road use.
- 4WD system with 10 terrain modes
- Triple differential locks
- Crawl control function
- 219 mm ground clearance
- 810 mm water wading capacity
These features make it suitable for tough terrain and demanding conditions.
Features and safety
The Majestor also brings a good mix of modern features and safety tech, including a Level 2 ADAS system, a premium cabin setup, and a spacious interior that feels practical for daily use, while still offering strong capability as a large SUV.
Booking and ownership details
Bookings are now open, with a token amount of Rs 41,000. Early buyers will also get a special “5-5-5” ownership package, which includes:
- 5 year unlimited km warranty
- 5 year roadside assistance
- 5 labour free services
This package makes the overall ownership experience more reassuring for first customers.
Launch and rivals
Prices will be announced on 20 April 2026. Once launched, it will compete with the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.
MG is calling it a D plus segment SUV, placing it above regular full size SUVs in terms of size and overall capability. This record run also helps highlight what the SUV is built to do before it officially goes on sale.