Mumbai Police Inducts 195 Mahindra TUV300s In Their Fleet

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, flagged off Mahindra TUV300s from the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office at Fort, Mumbai. These TUV300s are part of the 195 TUV300s that have been recently inducted into the Mumbai Police fleet.

The Mahindra TUV300s are the newest addition to the patrolling vehicle fleet of Mumbai Police. The TUV300 offers the ability to drive through all kinds of roads, while offering spacious seating for 7 people. The TUV300’s strong built and powerful mHAWK100 engine, tuned to deliver 100hp and 240Nm, fit perfectly with the requirements posed by Mumbai Police.

Mahindra & Mahindra has not announced which variant of the TUV300 was supplied to the Mumbai Police. However, previous report indicated that the Mumbai Police fleet will get the T4+ variant of the SUV. The Mahindra TUV300 T4+ variant is equipped with manual AC, power windows, manual adjustable ORVMs, central locking power steering, tilt adjustable steering and an Eco mode. Safety features on the model include dual airbags and ABS as standard.

Mahindra vehicles have a legacy of associating with India’s military and paramilitary forces and have a proven record in various operations of military and paramilitary forces. With its Mahindra DNA and stylish true-blue SUV design, the TUV300 personifies the all-conquering indomitable spirit of the Mumbai Police like no other.