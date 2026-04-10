Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS VIBE Edition Launched at Rs 7.09 Lakh

Hyundai has updated its popular hatchback, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, with a new VIBE edition. The update brings a few noticeable changes in design, features, and everyday usability. With a starting price of Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the car continues to hold its place strongly in the compact hatchback segment.
The VIBE edition is offered on Sportz and Sportz (O) variants, with both manual and AMT gearbox options available. Along with this, the Asta variant has also been updated with an important new feature, adding more value to the overall lineup.
Price and variants
The Vibe edition is available in multiple versions, giving buyers both manual and AMT options.
- Sportz Vibe MT priced at Rs 7,09,400
- Sportz Vibe AMT priced at Rs 7,61,400
- Sportz (O) Vibe AMT priced at Rs 7,73,400
- Asta MT priced at Rs 7,50,700
- Asta AMT priced at Rs 8,02,600
All prices are ex showroom.
What’s different in the Vibe Edition
This version focuses more on styling and daily usability. The changes are easy to notice once you step inside and look at the details.
- Black cabin theme with red inserts
- Black alloy wheels for a sportier look
- Leather wrapped steering wheel
- New seat finish and design
These changes give the car a slightly more sporty feel compared to regular variants.
Feature highlights
The feature list has been updated with more focus on convenience and tech.
- Segment first dashcam
- 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Wireless connectivity support
- Cruise control
- Automatic climate control
- Rear AC vents
- Digital instrument display
- Type C charging for rear passengers
The dashcam is one of the key highlights here.
Dashcam functions
The built in dashcam supports different recording options. It is directly connected and can be accessed through a mobile app.
- Driving recording
- Event recording
- Vacation mode
- On demand video download
- Photo capture option
This adds an extra layer of safety and also helps during long drives.
Safety features
Safety equipment remains strong for the segment.
- 6 airbags as standard
- TPMS system
- Rear parking support
- Stable braking setup
These features are now more consistent across variants.
New colour option
Hyundai has added a Titan Grey Matte finish. This is the only matte colour offered in this segment right now. It gives the car a slightly different road presence compared to regular shades.
Update for Asta variant
The Asta variant also gets the dashcam feature now. This means buyers choosing higher variants do not miss out on this feature.
Engine and gearbox
There are no changes to the engine setup, as it continues with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, offered with both manual and AMT gearbox options, keeping the driving experience smooth and well suited for city use.
Official statement
Speaking on the update, Amit Dhaundiyal, Head of Product Strategy and Planning at Hyundai Motor India, said
“At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are constantly evolving our product offerings to align with the aspirations of our customers. The introduction of the VIBE edition in the Grand i10 NIOS reflects our commitment to delivering enhanced value, style and convenience to new-age buyers. Alongside the VIBE edition, the addition of Dashcam in both the VIBE edition and Asta variant addresses the growing focus on road safety while also adding engaging features like photo capture and more. Further, the introduction of the new Titan Grey Matte colour resonates with the lifestyle and aspirations of our customers.”