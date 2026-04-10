Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 electric bike launched at Rs 2.79 lakh

Royal Enfield has finally stepped into electric 2 wheeler space with a new model called the Flying Flea C6. It comes under a new Flying Flea lineup and marks a clear shift towards city-focused riding.
The bike comes with a starting price of Rs 2.79 lakh. There is also a Battery-as-a-Service option, a move many other automakers are now adopting as well. With this, the price drops to Rs 1.99 lakh. Bookings and test rides begin today, April 10, in Bengaluru. Deliveries are expected by the end of May.
Design and Build
The design is very different from traditional Royal Enfield bikes. It takes some inspiration from original Flying Flea motorcycle used in the 1940s, but with a touch of modernisation in its design.
- Clean and minimal styling
- Teardrop-shaped tank design
- Unique girder fork made from aluminium
- Lightweight body at just 124 kg
- 19-inch wheels with slim tyres
- Seat height of 823 mm
Two colour options are available
- Flea Green
- Storm Black
The light weight and slim setup make it easy to ride in traffic.
Battery, Range and Performance
The Flying Flea C6 uses a 3.91 kWh battery pack.
- Peak power is around 15.4 kW
- Torque is about 60 Nm
- Claimed wheel torque is over 400 Nm
- Top speed is 115 kmph
- 0 to 60 kmph in around 3.7 seconds
- IDC range is 154 km
Power is sent to the rear wheel using a belt drive system. The battery setup also uses magnesium fins as part of its construction.
The bike gets multiple riding modes
- City
- Rain
- Highway
- Sport
- Custom
Regenerative braking is also included to improve range, and the system can be adjusted using dedicated controls.
Charging Options
Charging has been kept simple and flexible.
- Rapid charging option available
- Standard charging for daily use
- Trickle charging for slow charge
- 20 to 80 percent in just over 60 minutes
- Around 1 km range per minute in ideal conditions
- Works with a normal 16A wall socket
This makes it easy for home charging without extra setup.
Features and Technology
The bike may look simple, but it comes packed with a range of modern features.
- 3.5-inch round TFT display
- WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G support
- Navigation and remote tracking
- OTA updates
- Voice assist
- Cruise control
- Lean-sensitive ABS
- Traction control
- Live location sharing
Controls include a rotary dial and joystick for easy use.
Positioning and Market Plan
Flying Flea is planned as a city-focused electric brand. The rollout will happen in phases across different cities, starting with Bengaluru.
More electric models are expected in the future under this new lineup.
This model is more expensive than many petrol Royal Enfield bikes. But it is still priced lower than some electric rivals like the Ultraviolette F77.