Apollo Tyres Hits Big Sustainability Milestone With Higher Global Rating And Climate Target Approval

Apollo Tyres has shared a strong update on its sustainability journey. The company has improved its global rating and also got official validation for its long term climate plans.
The company’s latest EcoVadis score has gone up to 84 in 2026. Last year it was 76. This jump has pushed Apollo Tyres into the 98th percentile, placing it firmly in the Gold category.
This change has not come from one single thing. It is a mix of improvements across different parts of the business.
A few areas where progress has been seen
- Steps taken to lower environmental impact
- Stronger focus on ethics and compliance systems
- Improved practices around employee welfare
- Better control over sourcing and supply chain processes
All these efforts together have helped improve the overall score.
At the same time, Apollo Tyres has also received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which confirms that its climate plans are aligned with global climate science.
The company has shared both short term and long term targets.
- Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions to come down by 58.8 percent by FY2035
- Selected Scope 3 emissions to reduce by 37.5 percent over the same period
Looking further ahead
- Net zero emissions target set for FY2050
- 90 percent cut planned in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions
- Around 90 percent reduction also planned across major Scope 3 categories
Scope 3 includes areas like supply chain, transportation, business travel, and even how products are used and handled at the end of their life. This makes it a wider and more complete approach, not limited to factory operations.
Right now, there is more attention on how companies are handling sustainability and ESG (environmental, social and governance) performance. Numbers like these matter more than before, and external validation adds more credibility.
Commenting on this milestone, Rajeev Kumar Sinha, Chief Manufacturing and Sustainability Officer at Apollo Tyres, said
“These recognitions reflect our unwavering commitment to responsible growth and our determination to align with global climate goals. We remain focused on driving meaningful impact across our operations and value chain, while collaborating with our partners and stakeholders to build a more sustainable and resilient future.”