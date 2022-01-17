Tata’s Flagship SUV Gets The Dark Edition Treatment!

After nearly a year in the waiting, Tata Safari finally gets a ‘Dark Edition’! The experiment that started with the Harrier, has finally made its way to the much-deserved Safari. Tata Safari stands as a testament to the entire Indian SUV segment. From the first-generation to the ongoing model, all cars showcased the same rugged looks and amazing off-road capabilities. Now putting this bold SUV in an all-black attire is like icing on the cake. The Safari Dark Edition is now open for bookings and the price starts at ₹19.05 Lakh.

Prices

Variants Dark Edition Price XT+ ₹ 19.05 Lakh XTA+ ₹ 20.35 Lakh XZ+ (6-Seater) ₹ 21.21 Lakh XZ+ ₹ 21.11 Lakh XZA+ (6-Seater) ₹ 22.41 Lakh XZA+ ₹ 22.51 Lakh

What’s New?

An SUV already has a grand feeling and a grand road presence. To top it off with all-black exteriors and all-black interiors is like making better of the best. The Safari Dark Edition will be clad in the signature Oberon Black exterior body color. The front grille, headlamp bezels, and roof rails are all covered in piano black. The mascots on the fender and the tailgate, both extrapolate the signature dark look.

To elevate the profile of the car even further are the 18” Blackstone alloy wheels, where even the lug nuts are covered in black. As part of the interiors, this Dark Edition offers a premium Blackstone Dark theme with exclusive touches to the key elements. Additions like the distinct dark finishes, special Blackstone Matrix dashboard & premium Dark upholstery covered in Nappa Granite Black with Blue Tri Arrow perforation, and Blue stitching complete the insides of the Safari Dark.

Other than this, Safari Dark will also get exclusive features such as Ventilated Seats on both 1st and 2nd Row, Air purifier, and Android Auto & Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi. Tata Safari is offered in as many as ten variants, but the Dark Edition will be available on the XT+/XTA+ & XZ+/XZA+ trims only.

Performance

There are no mechanical changes to be seen with the Dark Edition and it is powered by the same Kryotec 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine which puts out 170PS of power and 350Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a 6-Speed automatic transmission or a 6-Speed manual, depending upon the variant you choose. It gets all-around disc brakes, and the Tata badge on its nose guarantees the strength of this car.

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.