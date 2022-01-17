BMW X3 Facelift Gets A Launch Date!

Another update from the office of BMW, and a piece of great news for all the fanboys! The X3 facelift finally gets a launch date, and the car will take its first stroll on Indian soil on the 20th of January. This news comes shortly after the brand had officially begun with the pre-bookings for the X3. The 2022 model carries subtle changes on the inside and on the outside as well. One more interesting offer from the brand is the inclusion of free ‘M’ 20-inch wheels for all the people who pre-book this SUV. The actual cost of the fitment of these wheels is ₹2 Lakh.

A Quick Recap

The facelifted BMW X3 features a new double kidney grille, chrome radiator grille bars, fully adaptive LED headlights, and LED fog lamps in a new hexagonal design. At the rear, the model receives new LED taillights, a low-slung roof spoiler, exhaust tailpipes on both sides in chrome, and an automatic tailgate. Other exterior changes include a set of new alloy wheels.

Interior

On the inside comes equipped with an embossed X logo in chrome located on the doors and the center console, adjustable rear seat backrest, rear window sun-blind, enlarged panoramic roof, ambient lighting with six dimmable light designs, BMW Display Key, welcome light carpet, rear-view camera with park assist, smartphone holder wireless charging for mobile phones, 12.3-inch multifunction instrument display, BMW iDrive, including touch controller, BMW Navigation Professional (with 10.25-inch touch screen), 600 Watts Harman Kardon surround sound system, Apple Car Play, BMW Apps and Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.

The car is equipped with high-level safety features and electronics such as; six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor. Other features include; adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 weight distribution and driving modes (EcoPro, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+).

Performance

The X3 gets two engine options; a 2.0L four-cylinder petrol which puts out 252HP and a maximum torque of 350Nm, and a 2.0L four-cylinder diesel, the same as seen on the BMW X3 xDrive 20d is tuned to produce 190HP of power and 400Nm of torque. Both are mated to an 8-speed torque converter gearbox and power is sent to all wheels via the X-drive system.