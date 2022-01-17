Kia Carens Garners Highest Ever Bookings For A Kia In 24 Hours!

Kia Motors India opened pre-booking for its upcoming MPV, the Carens, on 14th January 2022 via its website and via any of the authorized dealerships for a booking amount of INR 25,000. The MPV is all set to launch in February and it is highly awaited by many. Now, the Carens has achieved 7738 bookings in just 24 hours. This is the highest number of bookings achieved in 24 hours by any Kia in India.

Official statement

Tae-Jin Park, the Managing Director, and CEO, Kia India, said,” We are delighted with the overwhelming response that Kia Carens has received from customers, within the first 24 hours of starting the pre-bookings. It is the highest first-day booking we have received for any of our products in India. With the Carens, we offered a choice of multiple engines and transmission options, coupled with the standard Robust 10 High Safety package and many first-in-class features, to ensure it suits the requirement of anyone who wants a sophisticated and safe family mover. It is heartening to see the faith of our customers in brand Kia and this response from them is a testimony to the rising popularity of our latest offering in the country.”

A quick recap

The look is bold and edgy. The front is divided into two parts. The lower portion houses a big mesh grille which is surrounded by chrome inserts. The fog lamps are placed next to the grille and have a triple light set up. The LED headlights also get a triple beam setup, and the DRLs are split from the main lights. A slat of black connects the two DRLs and gets an embossed design. Looking from the side, we see a straight roofline, and bold character lines running across the fenders.

The plastic-clad wheel arches and side plates add to the bold appeal. Being an MPV the rear stretches farther back, but the wider stance, sharp taillights, and the chunky diffuser with chrome lines neatly cover the estate look of the Carens. The interiors offer a beautiful look, with a wrap-around dashboard and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The seats are finished in Indigo and Beige, while the dash is covered in high gloss black. Not just the front seats but the cup holders are also ventilated.

We no more see a single piece of glass, and now get a separate 10.25-inch infotainment system and a fully digital display. The car is equipped with an air purifier and the 2nd row also gets seatback tables. The car is available in 6 and 7-seater models. In both cases, we get one-touch electric tumble seats for easy access to the 3rd row, and the rear doors also get spot lamps. Both second and third rows get AC vents. The spacious cabin gets 64-colour ambient lighting, a skylight sunroof, and a Bose sound system with 8 speakers.

The Carens is offered with three powertrain options;