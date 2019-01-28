The Tata Hexa Gets More Expensive, Prices Are up by up to INR 42,000

The most expensive Tata passenger vehicle, as of now, the Tata Hexa has been given a price rise. The company has just launched the Harrier SUV in the Indian market, which has stirred some interest with its highly competitive pricing. Coming back to their other SUV, the Hexa, will get a price rise across all variants. The base, XE model goes up by INR 42,000, the maximum price hike. All other trims are up by INR 19,000, even including the 4×4 variant and even the automatic models. The prices of the Hexa now range from INR 12.99 Lakh to INR 18.16 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The car is offered with an option of either 6 or 7 seats.

Under the bonnet of the Hexa is a 2.2-litre turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine. The engine of the Hexa is available in two stages of tune. The base model gets a detuned engine with 150 hp and 320 Nm of maximum torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The other trim levels get a different stage of tune, which makes a maximum of 156 hp and a maximum twist of 400 Nm. This tune of the engine is available with either a six-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox. It must be noted that the 4×4 drivetrain is only available with the 6-speed manual transmission in the top-end XT variant.

The Hexa is offered in a total of 6 variants – XE, XM, XM+, XT, XMA and XTA. The XT is offered with both, a 4×2 and a 4×4 drivetrain. The XMA and XTA variants are offered with an automatic gearbox. The updated prices of the various variants are listed below, all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

XE – INR 12,99,000

XM – INR 14,39,576

XM+ – INR 15,47,573

XT (4×2) – INR 16,98,981

XT (4×4) – INR 18,33,182

XMA – INR 15,64,822

XTA – INR 18,16,262

With that price hike, the Hexa continues to be the most expensive Tata vehicle as of today. Below are some images of this car making it through an obstacle course.