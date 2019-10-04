Tata Tiago Gets A Limited-Edition Wizz Variant

Gearing up to launch an electric version of the Nexon compact SUV early next year, Tata Motors today announced the launch of its limited-edition Tiago WIZZ. Adding more colour to the festive season, this edition of the Tiago will be available at a price of Rs. 5.40 Lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron multi-drive petrol engine. The Limited edition with Titanium Grey body colour will consist of 10 new special features to its interior and exterior.

Exterior Features

Black Contrast Roof

Canyon Orange Grille Inserts

Hyper style wheels with Canyon Orange accents

Canyon Orange ORVM

Chrome WIZZ badging

Interior Features

Full fabric seats with Canyon Orange deco-stitch

Granite Black inner door handle

Titanium Grey gear shift bezel

Titanium Grey Air Vent bezel

Canyon Orange side and centre Air Vent Ring

The Tiago is being upgraded to meet the upcoming BS-VI norms which will be in effect, starting April 1st, 2020. The updated Tiago will feature an all-digital instrument console for the driver which will replace the chrome-lined good-looking dials and the central MID display. The facelift will feature sharper headlights and some design changes which will be in line with Tata’s IMPACT 2.0 design language. It will also receive obvious changes in the engine department for it to meet the cleaner emission norms and will most probably be sold with the petrol engine only.

Besides the vanilla variants, the Tiago JTP was also recently updated with a bigger touchscreen and contrast coloured auto fold outside mirrors. The go-fast version of the Tiago now features a ConnectNext 17.8 (7”) touch screen entertainment by HarmanTM with android auto and Apple Carplay apps. The model also witnesses a marginal price hike and is now available at a price of INR.6.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier, the Tiago JTP was priced at INR 6.39 lakh.

It is available at select Tata Motors dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Kangra, Kannur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thane, and Thrissur. Tata Motors is also scheduled to launch their premium hatchback, the Altroz and the 7-seater Harrier, while a production version of their micro SUV, the H2X, could be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.