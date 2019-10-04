Trending:
Skoda Kodiaq Scout To Be Launched In India On September 30th
Home News Tata Tiago Gets A Limited-Edition Wizz Variant

Tata Tiago Gets A Limited-Edition Wizz Variant

|
Added in: News
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Gearing up to launch an electric version of the Nexon compact SUV early next year, Tata Motors today announced the launch of its limited-edition Tiago WIZZ. Adding more colour to the festive season, this edition of the Tiago will be available at a price of Rs. 5.40 Lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron multi-drive petrol engine. The Limited edition with Titanium Grey body colour will consist of 10 new special features to its interior and exterior.

Tata Tiago Wizz roof

Exterior Features

  • Black Contrast Roof
  • Canyon Orange Grille Inserts

Tata Tiago Wizz grille

  • Hyper style wheels with Canyon Orange accents
  • Canyon Orange ORVM
  • Chrome WIZZ badging

Tata Tiago Wizz mirrors

Interior Features

  • Full fabric seats with Canyon Orange deco-stitch
  • Granite Black inner door handle
  • Titanium Grey gear shift bezel
  • Titanium Grey Air Vent bezel
  • Canyon Orange side and centre Air Vent Ring

Tata Tiago Wizz cabin

The Tiago is being upgraded to meet the upcoming BS-VI norms which will be in effect, starting April 1st, 2020. The updated Tiago will feature an all-digital instrument console for the driver which will replace the chrome-lined good-looking dials and the central MID display. The facelift will feature sharper headlights and some design changes which will be in line with Tata’s IMPACT 2.0 design language. It will also receive obvious changes in the engine department for it to meet the cleaner emission norms and will most probably be sold with the petrol engine only.

Tata Tiago Wizz AC vent

Besides the vanilla variants, the Tiago JTP was also recently updated with a bigger touchscreen and contrast coloured auto fold outside mirrors. The go-fast version of the Tiago now features a ConnectNext 17.8 (7”) touch screen entertainment by HarmanTM with android auto and Apple Carplay apps. The model also witnesses a marginal price hike and is now available at a price of INR.6.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier, the Tiago JTP was priced at INR 6.39 lakh.

Tata Tiago Wizz gear lever

It is available at select Tata Motors dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Kangra, Kannur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thane, and Thrissur. Tata Motors is also scheduled to launch their premium hatchback, the Altroz and the 7-seater Harrier, while a production version of their micro SUV, the H2X, could be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.

Tata Tiago Wizz exterior
Tata Tiago Wizz mirror controls
Tata Tiago Wizz AC vent
Tata Tiago Wizz steering
Tata Tiago Wizz cabin
Tata Tiago Wizz gear lever
Tata Tiago Wizz badge
Tata Tiago Wizz roof
Tata Tiago Wizz grille
Tata Tiago Wizz mirrors
Tata Tiago Wizz Wheels

News
,
Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bikes In India

Yamaha MT-15
Rs. 1.36 Lakh
KTM Duke 390
Rs. 2.48 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Rs. 1.53 Lakh
Honda CB300R
Rs. 2.41 Lakh
KTM RC390
Rs. 2.44 Lakh

Cars In India

Honda BR-V
Rs. 9.45 Lakh
New Nissan Kicks India
Nissan Kicks
Rs. 9.55 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300
Rs. 7.9 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Rs. 8.81 Lakh
Top Variants Of Maruti Suzuki Swift Get Auto Gear Shift Transmission (1)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Rs. 4.99 Lakh
 