Benelli Leoncino 250 Launched In India At INR 2.5 Lakh

Offering an affordable alternative to the Leoncino 500, the Benelli Leoncino 250 has been launched in India today. Asking for INR 2.5 lakh (Ex-showroom), bookings for the motorcycle are now open through offline and online channels at an amount of INR 6,000 (Fully refundable). The bike will be available in 4 colours – Grey, White, Red and Brown and comes with a 3-year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty as standard.

Powering the Benelli Leoncino 250 is a single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 249cc engine. The motor features a dual overhead camshaft with 4-valves per cylinder, electronic fuel injection with a 37mm throttle body and a 6-speed gearbox. Maximum power and torque are measured at 25.8 PS at 9,250rpm and 21Nm at 8,000rpm, respectively. Highlighting the design of the Leoncino 250, the engine is nestled inside a steel tube trellis frame which compliments the tank design, as does the tail guard which is extremely compact. Fuel tank capacity stands at 12.5 litres and the bike tips the scales at 162 kilos (kerb weight). Seat height measures at 810mm, while the chassis stands 170 mm above the ground.

The full-LED headlight assembly is completely redesigned, in comparison to the Leoncino 500, its elder sibling. The instrument panel is digital and is said to be clearly visible in all conditions. Like its elder sibling, the Leoncino 250 features a proud, laser-cut Lion on the front mudguard, recalling the history of this model. The chassis is suspended by a 41mm upside-down fork up front, while the rear gets a pre-load adjustable monoshock. The braking system includes a 280mm floating disc with a four-piston caliper on the front and a 240mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper at the back with Dual-Channel ABS. The 17″ aluminium alloy rims mount 110/70-R17 and 150/60-R17 tyres at the front and rear respectively.

At this price, the Leoncino 250 has the style and modern bits working in its favour. However, it will have to contend with the twin-cylinder charm of the Royal Enfield 650 twins, the finesse of the Honda CB 300R and the alacrity of the KTM Duke 390. We’ll tell you all about it once we get our hands on it. Until then, stay tuned.