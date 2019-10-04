Hero Electric Offers Cash Discounts On Its Range Of Electric Scooters

Hero Electric has announced a limited period festive offer across its lithium-ion range of electric scooters except for the recently launched Dash. As part of this limited period festive offer, customers can now avail a flat cash discount of INR 3,000 across all Hero Electric dealerships in India. This festive offer is applicable starting today and customers can walk-in any of the 600+ dealerships across the country to avail it. With this festive offer put into effect, the entire Lithium-Ion range of Hero electric vehicles comprising of Flash, Nyx, Optima, and Photon LP would now be available at a more affordable price range.

Hero Electric also offers a range of future-ready & hassle-free electric low-speed electric vehicles which do not require a driving license or vehicle registration. These models cater to a wider audience from teenagers to retired individuals. These products are affordable and easy to access, making them a popular choice among first-time electric vehicle users meanwhile addressing the commuting concerns for small distances.

Hero Electric’s latest launch was the Dash electric scooter which was launched at a starting price of INR 62,000. It is powered by a 48v, 28 Ah Li-Ion battery which is fast-charging enabled and can be recharged in about 4 hours. With a full charge, the new Dash can go for 60 km per charge. Keeping in mind the Indian driving conditions, the Dash offers 145mm of ground clearance and comes fitted with LED DRLs, LED headlights, a digital instrument cluster, USB mobile charging port, tubeless tyres, dual-tone body colour and graphics, and remote boot opening mechanism.

Hero Electric also offers extended range products in the form of the Optima ER and Nyx ER. Both the all-electric scooters come equipped with dual Li-Ion battery with a total range of 110 kms & 100 kms per charge respectively, trying to address the range anxiety associated with electric scooters. Hero Electric claims that with their electric two-wheelers, heavy daily travellers using ICE bikes and scooters today can save more than INR 1,00,000 in 2 years by switching to any e-scooter from the Hero Electric ER range.