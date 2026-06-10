New-Gen Audi Q7 Revealed – Here’s Everything That’s New!

Audi is preparing to introduce the larger Q9 in the future, but before that happens, the brand has taken the covers off the all-new third-generation Q7. Replacing a model that has been around for more than a decade, the new Q7 arrives with a fresh platform, new seating choices, updated technology, and a stronger road presence.
The luxury SUV will continue to sit above the Q5 in Audi’s lineup and will take on rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.
Three Seating Choices For The First Time
One of the biggest changes in the new Q7 is the flexibility it now offers.
Buyers can choose from:
- 5-seat layout
- 6-seat layout with captain chairs in the second row
- 7-seat layout
The six-seat version is a new addition and gives rear passengers more personal space and comfort during long journeys.
Seating And Boot Space
|Variant
|Boot Space
|5 Seater
|Up to 806 litres
|7 Seater
|Up to 722 litres behind second row
|Maximum Capacity
|Up to 2,075 litres
All seats are electrically adjustable, adding convenience for passengers.
New Design Brings A Tougher Look
The new Q7 carries a more upright and muscular appearance than before.
Key exterior highlights include:
- Split LED headlamp setup
- Digital Matrix LED technology
- Large Audi Singleframe grille
- Connected rear lighting bar
- Digital OLED tail lamps
- Illuminated Audi logo
- Roof spoiler
- Soft-close doors
- 20-inch alloy wheels as standard
- Optional 23-inch wheels
Audi has also added projection lighting. When the doors are opened, a light pattern is projected onto the ground. The turn indicators can even project directional signals during night driving.
Cabin Gets A Major Upgrade
The dashboard follows Audi’s latest design language and features a triple-screen layout.
Features include:
- Digital driver display
- Central infotainment screen
- Passenger display
- New four-spoke steering wheel
- Wood and leather trim
- Ambient lighting
- Dual wireless charging pads
- Large storage spaces
- Panoramic sunroof
Higher variants also get a panoramic roof with switchable transparency.
Music lovers will appreciate the 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen 4D sound system. Audi has also integrated speakers into the headrests, allowing passengers to take calls more comfortably.
Packed With Safety And Driver Assistance Features
Audi has equipped the Q7 with several advanced systems.
Some notable features are:
- Adaptive Driving Assistant Plus
- Lane keeping assistance
- Automatic braking support
- Reverse assist
- Trained parking function
- 360-degree camera
- Traffic monitoring systems
A new emergency assist feature can safely guide the vehicle to a stop if the driver becomes unresponsive.
Engine Options
The new Q7 is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Combustion architecture.
Powertrain choices include:
3.0-litre V6 Diesel
- 245 hp and 500 Nm
- 299 hp and 630 Nm
- Mild hybrid assistance
- Up to 24 hp additional electric boost
A noteworthy addition is support for hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in select markets.
2.9-litre Twin Turbo Petrol V6
- 429 hp
- 599 Nm
- 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds
Audi SQ7
For those wanting more performance, Audi will also offer the SQ7.
- 4.0-litre twin turbo V8
- 591 hp
- 800 Nm
- 0 to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds
All versions get an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel drive as standard.
Launch Details
Audi will begin taking orders in Europe this month, while deliveries are scheduled to start in September 2026. India launch plans have not been confirmed yet, although the new Q7 is expected to arrive here at a later stage.