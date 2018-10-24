Get Driven Around the Nürburgring in a Jaguar XE SV Project 8 for € 199 a Lap

The Nürburgring is considered to be one the most difficult tracks to exist. Most car manufacturers use the lap time of the 20.7 km long track to boast of their car’s dynamic abilities. The Jaguar XE SC Project 8 happens to be the fastest 4-door car around this circuit. The supercharged V8 engine combined with exceptional handling abilities gives the Project 8 a lap time of 7 min 21.23 seconds. The car has a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.7 seconds and can reach speeds of up to 322 kmph. Now that is very fast for a 4 door saloon to do. The car will now be used as a taxi at the popular track, enabling petrolheads like we have a passenger seat experience of the car.

The Jag uses a 5-litre supercharged V8 which sends 592 bhp to all four wheels of the car. This beauty would be made only for 300 hundred lucky customers and only in the left-hand drive configuration. Other equipment offered in the car is – adjustable ride height, adjustable camber, adjustable front splitter and rear wing, flat underbody, differential oil cooler and track-perfect Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres as standard equipment.

With the Introduction of this car in the taxi fleet, enthusiasts will be getting a full demonstration of Project 8’s exceptional performance and handling as Jaguar’s professional drivers take them on a lap of ‘The Green Hell’ at speeds in excess of 250 km/h. Phil Talboys, Jaguar Land Rover European Engineering Operations Manager, said: “The XE SV Project 8 demonstrated its incredible mix of raw speed and dynamic precision by setting a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record last year. Now, visitors to this sensational circuit – which played a pivotal role in the development of the ultimate Jaguar XE – will get the chance to experience the full track capability of the world’s fastest four-door sedan.”