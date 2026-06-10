QJ Motor SRV 600 V2 Spotted In India!

QJ Motor could soon add another motorcycle to its India portfolio. The company’s SRV 600 V2 has now been spotted testing on Indian roads, indicating that a launch may be under consideration.
The motorcycle was seen without camouflage in a black shade, suggesting that testing is already at an advanced stage. If launched, it could become the largest-capacity QJ Motor motorcycle currently sold in the country.
Cruiser Styling With A Strong Road Presence
The SRV 600 V2 follows a classic bobber-inspired design.
Some of the key styling highlights include:
- Round LED headlamp
- Circular LED turn indicators
- Teardrop-shaped fuel tank
- Bar-end mirrors
- Twin exhaust system
- Alloy wheels at both ends
- Low-slung cruiser stance
The fuel tank carries special graphics along with “Viatic” and “Always Forward” lettering. Chrome detailing around the engine, wheels and airbox adds a premium touch.
A small pillion seat is also visible, although it appears removable depending on the rider’s preference.
Engine And Performance
Powering the motorcycle is a 550cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine.
Engine specifications
The V-twin layout is expected to deliver a distinct exhaust note along with strong low and mid-range performance.
QJ Motor claims a riding range of around 400 km from the 16-litre fuel tank.
Hardware And Features
The motorcycle is built around a steel frame and comes equipped with premium cycle parts.
- USD front forks
- Twin rear shock absorbers
- Dual-channel ABS
- 320 mm front disc brake
- Rear disc brake
- Circular colour LCD display
The bike rides on 16-inch wheels fitted with:
- 130/90 front tyre
- 180/65 rear tyre
Other important figures include:
- Seat height: 705 mm
- Ground clearance: 120 mm
- Kerb weight: around 201-205 kg
The low seat height could make the motorcycle accessible to a wide range of riders.
Expected Rivals
If QJ Motor brings the SRV 600 V2 to India, it could compete with:
- Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
- Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
The combination of a V-twin engine, belt-drive setup and cruiser styling could help it stand out in this segment.
QJ Motor’s Journey In India
QJ Motor entered the Indian market in 2022 through its partnership with Hyderabad-based Aadishwar Auto Ride India (AARI).
At present, the brand sells four motorcycles in India:
AARI also manages brands such as Benelli, Keeway, Zontes and Moto Morini through its dealership network.
The addition of the SRV 600 V2 would help QJ Motor enter the middleweight cruiser segment, where competition has been growing steadily.
Image Source – Rushlane