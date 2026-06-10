New Ducati Desmo450 EDS Unveiled, India Launch Expected In Early 2027!

Ducati has expanded its off-road motorcycle portfolio with the reveal of the new Desmo450 EDS. It is the company’s first modern street-legal enduro motorcycle and has been developed from the Desmo450 MX motocross bike. While both motorcycles share the same foundation, the EDS has been modified extensively for long distance trail riding, technical terrain, rocky paths and forest routes.
European deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2026, while India could get the motorcycle during the first quarter of 2027.
Key Highlights
|Details
|Information
|Engine
|449.6cc single cylinder
|Gearbox
|6 speed
|Front Wheel
|21 inch
|Rear Wheel
|18 inch
|Fuel Tank
|8.5 litres
|Front Suspension Travel
|310 mm
|Rear Suspension Travel
|301 mm
|India Launch
|Q1 2027 Expected
Engine Tuned For Trail Riding
The Desmo450 EDS is powered by a 449.6cc single-cylinder engine featuring Ducati’s desmodromic valve technology. The motorcycle uses the same engine family as the motocross version, but several changes have been made to suit enduro riding conditions.
These include:
- Smaller 42 mm throttle body
- New camshafts
- Lower compression piston
- Revised exhaust system
- Heavier crankshaft and flywheel assembly
The result is stronger low and mid range performance, which is useful when riding through slow sections, steep climbs and uneven surfaces.
The six speed gearbox also receives dedicated ratios. First gear is shorter for improved control, while sixth gear is taller for relaxed riding during longer journeys. Ducati has also reduced clutch effort to make extended riding sessions less tiring.
New Setup For Tough Terrain
The Desmo450 EDS rides on an aluminium perimeter frame derived from the MX model. Ducati has revised the engine mounting points to achieve a different balance of stiffness suitable for enduro use.
The frame weighs under 9 kg and consists of just 11 components.
Suspension duties are handled by Showa.
- 49 mm fully adjustable USD fork
- 310 mm front wheel travel
- Softer spring rates than the MX
- Fully adjustable rear monoshock
- 301 mm rear wheel travel
Development work included input from multiple enduro world champion Antoine Meo.
Wheels, Brakes And Protection
The motorcycle gets hardware designed specifically for off road conditions.
- 21 inch front wheel
- 18 inch rear wheel
- Takasago Excel aluminium rims
- Metzeler Six Days Extreme tyres
- Brembo braking system
- Galfer brake discs
Protection equipment is fitted as standard.
- Hand guards
- Engine guards
- Aluminium engine covers
- Reinforced clutch and alternator covers
Unlike the motocross bike, magnesium covers have been replaced with aluminium units to better withstand impacts from rocks and obstacles.
Features And Electronics
An LED headlamp, LCD instrument cluster and two riding modes are included as standard.
Buyers can also opt for Ducati’s Performance Racing Kit, which adds:
- Ducati Traction Control
- Launch Control
- Engine Brake Control
- Quickshifter
- Additional riding settings
The traction control system can recognise situations such as jumps and reduce unnecessary intervention. Riders can also adjust various settings through Ducati’s X Link application.
Smart Maintenance Technology
One unusual feature is the adaptive maintenance system. The motorcycle continuously monitors engine load and riding conditions through onboard software.
Based on usage patterns, service intervals can change accordingly.
- Piston replacement between 90 and 120 hours
- Major service between 180 and 240 hours
This allows maintenance schedules to better match real world riding conditions.
Other details
Ducati will start sales of the Desmo450 EDS in Europe from July 2026 before expanding distribution to additional markets. With the Desmo450 MX already available in India, the chances of the new enduro motorcycle arriving here look strong. Current expectations point towards an Indian launch during the first quarter of 2027.