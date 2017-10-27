Tata Tiago Achieves 1 Lakh Production Milestone

Tata Motors has announced a new production milestone for its popular hatchback, the Tiago. The company recently rolled out the 1,00,000th Tiago from their plant located in Sanand, Gujarat. Launched back in April 2016, the Tiago is the first car to be based on the company’s Impact design philosophy.

Going by sales reports, the Tiago has registered cumulative sales of 93,299 units up to September 2017, of which more than 77,000 units comprised of the Tiago petrol and about 16,000 units consisted of the diesel powered Tiago. The market share of the company too, went up to 6.11% in April-September 2017 as compared to 5.6% in April 2016.

Tata Motors has constantly kept adding new variants to the Tiago line-up. The Mumbai based company introduced an AMT variant of the Tiago hatchback in March this year, followed by a limited edition Tiago Wizz that was introduced last month. Tata Motors recently unveiled a concept of Tiago EV and is also currently working on the Tiago Sport.

With prices starting at INR 3.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Tiago can be had with a petrol engine or a diesel engine. The 1.2-litre three cylinder Revotron petrol engine produces 85 PS and 114 Nm of torque while the 1.05-litre three cylinder Revotorq diesel engine produces 70 PS and 140 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT gearbox is available exclusively with the petrol variant.