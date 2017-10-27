Audi India Introduces Limited Period Comprehensive Service Plans

Audi has announced a limited period Comprehensive Service Plan on its select range of models. This service plan is designed to protect their Audi car by not only providing additional protection but also by packaging various benefits, which will enhance their ownership experience.

The Audi Comprehensive Service Plan has been designed to take care of financial exposure and thus seeks to grant the customers complete peace of mind. The service plan also ensures that customer’s car is always of assured quality standards owing to the use of genuine parts. The use of these parts ensures highest level of safety, reliability and performance. In addition, it has globally shown that it also ensures a high residual value of the car.

Available through the authorized dealers for sale to customers, the Audi Comprehensive Service Plan of 5 years /1,00,000 kms is INR 2,25,000 for an Audi A3 and INR 2,72,000 for an Audi A6 (exclusive of GST). While the Audi Comprehensive Service Plan is transferable from one customer to another during the contracted period it can also be availed by the customer at any authorized dealer workshops across India – irrespective of the selling dealer.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India, said, “We have always believed in delighting our customers and offer them best in class ownership experience. The Audi Comprehensive Service Plan will help our customers in getting the highest level of service at an attractive rate without compromising on the quality and reliability of the service being delivered from our Dealer Partners. This is a part of series of steps that we are taking to ensure that our customers experience the global promise of Audi Top Service.”