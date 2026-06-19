Tata Sierra EV Teased Ahead Of June 30 Debut – Electric SUV Gets Closer To Reality!

Last month, Tata Motors launched the updated Tiago range, including petrol, CNG and EV versions. The company does not seem to be slowing down, as it has now teased the much-awaited Tata Sierra EV ahead of its official debut on 30 June. The teaser offers a glimpse of the front design and confirms that the iconic Sierra nameplate is ready to enter the electric era.
The Sierra EV will become Tata Motors’ seventh electric vehicle in India. With the brand steadily expanding its EV portfolio, the Sierra EV is expected to sit below the Harrier EV while offering a unique design and premium feature package.
Familiar Design With EV-Specific Changes
The teaser image reveals that the production model will stay very close to the Sierra showcased earlier. While the overall shape remains familiar, there are a few changes that help distinguish the EV version.
Some visible highlights include:
- Closed front grille design
- Connected LED daytime running lights
- Slim LED headlamps
- Vertical fog lamp housing
- Body-coloured front fascia elements
- Signature Sierra silhouette
- Illuminated Tata logo detailing
The SUV also retains the clamshell bonnet design seen on the ICE version. Compared to the petrol and diesel Sierra, the electric model appears cleaner and more streamlined at the front.
Expected Interior And Features
Tata is likely to carry over most of the cabin layout from the standard Sierra. The interior is expected to be loaded with technology and comfort features.
Expected Features
- Triple-screen dashboard layout
- Premium JBL audio system
- Dolby Atmos sound support
- Dual-zone climate control
- Panoramic sunroof
- Electric parking brake
- Powered tailgate
- Auto headlamps
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Level 2 ADAS
- Head-up display
- Connected car technology
- Large boot space
The three-screen setup is expected to be one of the key attractions inside the cabin, giving the SUV a modern and premium feel.
Battery And Performance
While Tata has not revealed technical specifications yet, there are currently two possibilities for the Tata Sierra EV. It could use the same electric setup as the Curvv EV, or Tata may choose to equip it with the larger battery and powertrain seen in the Harrier EV.
If Tata goes with the Harrier EV’s setup, the Sierra EV could offer a bigger battery pack and may also get a dual-motor version. An all-wheel-drive variant has also been rumoured, although the company has not confirmed anything yet.
Competition Will Be Strong
When it arrives, the Sierra EV will have no shortage of rivals.
Expected competitors include:
- Maruti eVitara
- Hyundai Creta Electric
- Kia Carens Clavis EV
- Mahindra BE 6
- MG ZS EV
- Toyota eBella
The electric SUV space is expanding rapidly, and Tata clearly wants a presence in every major segment.
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