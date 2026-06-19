Ampere Reo VYB Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 69,499

Affordable electric mobility continues to attract buyers across the country, and Ampere has now added a new option to its portfolio. The company has launched the Reo VYB electric scooter at an introductory price of Rs 69,499 (ex-showroom).
The new scooter sits above the Reo 80 in the brand’s lineup and brings a more modern design along with several convenience features. Since it belongs to the low-speed electric scooter category, it can be ridden without a driving licence or vehicle registration.
Battery, Motor And Range
Powering the Reo VYB is a 1.44kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack paired with a 250W hub motor.
Ampere states that the scooter can travel up to 80km on a single charge under IDC testing conditions. The company also claims that users can expect close to this figure in everyday riding situations.
The battery can be charged completely in about 5.5 hours.
Key Specifications
Features On Offer
Ampere has equipped the Reo VYB with several useful features for daily commuting.
Some of the highlights include:
- LCD digital instrument cluster
- LED lighting package
- Keyless start with key fob
- Reverse mode
- Ambient side lighting
- Front disc brake
- USB charging support
- Remote start function
- Low battery indicator
- Main stand
- 24-litre boot space
The scooter rides on a 12-inch front wheel, while the rear wheel houses the electric motor. Tubeless tyres are offered as standard.
Four Colour Choices
Buyers can choose from four paint options:
- Warm White
- Pastel Purple
- Dark Grey
- Aqua Metallic
These shades give the scooter a youthful appearance and add more variety for customers looking for something different from conventional commuter scooters.
Battery Warranty
Ampere has announced a battery warranty of three years or 30,000km, whichever comes first. The company also states that the battery has been developed for a long service life and improved durability.