Nissan Tekton Teased Ahead Of July 9 Debut, Brand Calls It The “Baby Patrol”

Nissan is preparing for one of its most important product introductions in India in recent years. The company has released another teaser of the upcoming Tekton SUV, which will make its global debut on July 9 in Mumbai. This new model is expected to strengthen Nissan’s presence in the highly competitive midsize SUV space, where several established players already dominate sales.
The latest teaser places the Tekton alongside the Nissan Patrol, hinting at the styling direction that inspired the new SUV. While the company has not revealed the complete vehicle yet, several design details can already be seen.
Design Inspired By Nissan Patrol
The Tekton adopts a strong and upright appearance.
Visible highlights include:
- Connected LED daytime running lights
- Illuminated Nissan logo
- Inverted L-shaped lighting elements
- Large front grille
- High bonnet line
- Roof rails
- Squared wheel arches
- Large alloy wheels
- Muscular bumpers
Spy shots and teaser images also indicate connected LED tail lamps, a roof spoiler, shark-fin antenna, rear wiper, and silver skid plates.
Expected Features
Nissan is likely to position the Tekton as a feature-rich offering.
Expected equipment includes:
- 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Wireless phone charger
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered driver’s seat
- Panoramic sunroof
- Dual-zone climate control
- Ambient lighting
- 360-degree camera
- Connected car technology
- Level 2 ADAS
- Six airbags
The cabin is expected to share some elements with the new Renault Duster while receiving its own upholstery and interior theme.
Engine Options Expected
One of the notable aspects of the Tekton could be the wide choice of powertrains, including a strong hybrid setup.
|Engine
|Power Output
|Transmission Options
|1.0-litre Turbo Petrol
|100 bhp
|6-speed Manual
|1.3-litre Turbo Petrol
|162 bhp
|6-speed Manual, DCT
|1.8-litre Strong Hybrid
|162 bhp (combined)
|Automatic
The hybrid version is expected to combine a petrol engine with electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack.
Rival SUVs
After launch, the Tekton will enter one of India’s busiest SUV categories.
Key rivals are expected to include:
- Hyundai Creta
- Kia Seltos
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
- Tata Sierra
- Skoda Kushaq
- Volkswagen Taigun
What To Expect
The Tekton is shaping up to be much more than a simple addition to Nissan’s lineup. With petrol, turbo-petrol and hybrid options expected from the start, along with modern technology and a Patrol-inspired design, the SUV could become a key product for the brand in India. More details will be revealed when the model makes its global debut on July 9.
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