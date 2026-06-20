Royal Enfield Commences Deliveries Of Flying Flea C6 In Bengaluru

Royal Enfield has officially commenced deliveries of the Flying Flea C6, its first electric motorcycle under the new Flying Flea sub-brand. The company launched the motorcycle earlier this year, marking its much-awaited entry into the growing electric two-wheeler market in India.
The first batch of customer deliveries has started in Bengaluru, which has been selected as the launch city for the new electric brand.
The Flying Flea C6 is priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers also have the option of purchasing the motorcycle through the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, which lowers the initial purchase cost to Rs 1.99 lakh.
Buyers can choose between two paint schemes – Storm Black and Flea Green.
Flying Flea C6 Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Battery Pack
|3.91 kWh
|Peak Power
|20.65 bhp
|Torque
|60 Nm
|Range
|154 km (IDC)
|0-60 km/h
|3.7 seconds
|Top Speed
|115 km/h
|Charging Time (0-100%)
|2 hr 16 min
|Charging Time (20-80%)
|1 hr 5 min
The electric motorcycle combines classic styling with modern technology. Royal Enfield has retained several retro-inspired design elements while integrating features expected from a premium EV.
Features On Offer
Some of the key features include:
- TFT instrument display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- 4G connectivity
- Navigation support
- Over-the-air updates
- Cruise control
- Traction control
- Lean-angle ABS
- Regenerative braking
The Flying Flea C6 also supports multiple charging options, including Rapid, Standard and Trickle charging modes, allowing riders to choose a charging method based on their requirements.
Service Network Ready In Bengaluru
Alongside deliveries, Royal Enfield has also established a dedicated support network for Flying Flea customers in Bengaluru.
A central service hub located in BTM Layout will handle specialised technical requirements, while multiple service touchpoints across the city will manage routine maintenance and service work. The company is also using selected Royal Enfield dealerships and workshops through a shop-in-shop format, helping customers access sales and after-sales support more conveniently.
Every Flying Flea C6 owner will receive 24×7 roadside assistance coverage as part of the ownership package.
More Cities To Follow
Royal Enfield is introducing the Flying Flea brand in phases. Bengaluru is the first city to receive customer deliveries, while additional markets are expected to be added gradually as the company expands its electric motorcycle network across the country