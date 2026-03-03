Tata Sierra Crosses 10,000 Deliveries Mark After Massive Booking Rush

Few cars bring back memories the way the Tata Sierra does. Many people grew up seeing the original on Indian roads, and its return has clearly struck a chord.
Tata Motors has confirmed that the deliveries of the new Sierra have crossed 10,000 units. Deliveries started on January 15, 2026, and the company shared the update on March 2. For a revived nameplate, this is a strong start.
Interest was evident from the booking stage itself. When bookings opened in December 2025, more than 70,000 orders were placed in the first 24 hours. Soon after, the total bookings passed the one lakh mark. That sort of response indicated that buyers were ready for the comeback.
Production is currently underway at Tata’s Sanand plant, the same facility where the Nexon is made. The company plans to scale up the production to about 15,000 units a month. If supply improves, the annual production could touch close to 1.5 lakh units. Like the rest of the industry, Tata is also dealing with supply pressure, particularly of certain components and powertrain parts, as overall passenger vehicle demand has increased sharply.
What helped the Sierra get this momentum?
Design
The SUV has a boxy shape with an upright stance that makes people remember the original Sierra. Modern lighting, silver skid plates, clamshell bonnet and 19 inch wheels give it a modern touch.
Cabin
Top versions offer a triple screen layout, a panoramic sunroof and a new four spoke steering wheel.
Features
Buyers get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, auto dimming mirror, push button start, floating centre console, steering controls, concealed wipers, 12 speaker JBL system with Dolby Atmos, powered tailgate and an electronic shifter.
Engines
Two 1.5 litre petrol options are available.
- A naturally aspirated unit makes 106 hp and 145 Nm, paired with a 6 speed manual or 7 speed DCT.
- A turbo petrol produces 160 hp and 255 Nm and comes with a 6 speed torque converter automatic.
A Sierra electric is also scheduled for launch in June 2026.
Tata is also looking at export markets, beginning with right hand drive countries, while focusing on meeting strong domestic demand first.
The numbers show one thing clearly. The Sierra name still carries weight, and buyers have responded in a big way.