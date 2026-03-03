Nissan Gravite deliveries start across India

Nissan has commenced deliveries of the new Gravite across India. For the brand, this car matters a lot. It brings Nissan back into the budget MPV space and adds a second model to its regular lineup alongside the Magnite.
Prices for the Gravite begin at Rs 5.65 lakh ex-showroom. The range goes up to Rs 8.49 lakh for the Tekna AMT. A special Launch Edition is also on sale. It is priced from Rs 8.35 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.93 lakh ex-showroom.
The Gravite is based on the same platform as the Renault Triber. It is a sub four metre MPV made for big families who want space at a reasonable price.
Engine and gearbox details
- 1.0 litre three cylinder petrol engine
- 71 bhp and 96 Nm
- 5 speed manual
- 5 speed AMT option
- Claimed mileage up to 19.6 kmpl
Nissan has confirmed that a turbo petrol option will not be offered. However, a CNG version is on the way. A dual cylinder CNG setup was shown earlier and is expected to launch in the coming months.
The Gravite is available in five variants
- Visia
- Acenta
- N Connecta
- Tekna
- Launch Edition
Five colour choices are offered
- Forest Green
- Metallic Grey
- Onyx Black
- Blade Silver
- Storm White
The design has its own identity. The front grille is larger and gives it a stronger look. New bumpers and fresh wheel covers add small changes. LED headlamps and LED tail lamps are included.
The Launch Edition adds more visual touches like orange highlights and side graphics. It also gets features not seen on the regular version.
Key features include
- 8 inch touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Manual AC
- Wireless charger
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Steering mounted controls
- Auto headlamps and auto wipers
- Flexible second row with vents on B pillar
- Removable third row seats
Launch Edition extras
- JBL speakers
- Dual channel dashcam
- Air purifier
- Ambient lighting
- Neck and back cushions
With deliveries now underway, Nissan is looking to grow further. Two more models are planned. One will be called Tekton, based on the Renault Duster. Another three row SUV is also in development.
For now, the Gravite gives Nissan a strong entry in the affordable MPV market with space, features and an upcoming CNG option.