2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Arrives at Dealerships Ahead of Official Launch

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is a name that is known to almost every single rider in India. For many people it was their first sporty motorcycle. For others it was the bike that proved performance does not have to be expensive. Even after so many years the Pulsar 150 has proved to be relevant. And now, after a long wait, it finally gets a proper update.
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 has started reaching out dealerships across India ahead of the official launch. A video shot in a dealer’s yard recently confirms that the revamped bike is already hitting showrooms, which is a hint that a formal launch is very close.
What’s new on the 2026 Pulsar 150?
The change that comes to mind first is right at the front.
- The motorcycle now get new headlamp housing
- LED lighting now uses LED lighting.
- Turn indicators are also a LED Unit
This right away makes the Pulsar 150 have a more modern and sharper appearance while keeping the familiar silhouette intact. The design is very much true to the classic Pulsar identity which is loved by many buyers.
Bajaj has also modernized the graphics. They look sportier, more up-to-date without going overboard.
Apart from this, most of the bike remains unchanged.
Familiar parts stay the same
Bajaj has been cautious not to bang up what is already working.
- Same fuel tank & tank shrouds
- Clip-on handlebars retained
- Split seat setup continues
- Alloy wheels and exhaust are left untouched
This helps the Pulsar 150 to maintain its old school charm and that is one of the reasons why it sells in big numbers even now.
Engine and performance
There are no mechanical modifications to be expected.
- 149.5cc single-cylinder engine
- Air-cooled setup
- Produces around 13.8 bhp and 13.4 Nm
- Paired with a 5-speed gearbox
This is an engine that is known for its smooth performance good mid range and daily usability. It still performs well for city riding and occasionally highway running.
Launch timeline and pricing
The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is expected to make its official debut at the India Bike Week 2025 which is due to take place on December 19 and 20.
A small hike in price around Rs 3,000 is expected. For reference the present Pulsar 150 starts from Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Final Thoughts
The new Pulsar 150 does not try to reinvent itself. Instead, it fixes what was missing. LED lights, rejuvenated styling and the same trusted engine make make it feel updated without losing its soul. For Pulsar enthusiasts, the update comes late, but it’s a welcome one.