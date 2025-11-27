2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Launched in India at Rs 17.50 Lakh — Lighter, Faster, Sharper

Ducati has added a new dose of excitement to its Indian lineup with the arrival of the 2025 Streetfighter V2. The motorcycle comes in two versions-the standard V2 and the higher-spec Streetfighter V2 S. The first one is priced at Rs 17.50 lakh, while the S variant comes in at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Streetfighter V2 continues the tradition of Ducati offering a lighter, sharper, more road-friendly alternative to the Panigale V2. It retains the aggressive naked shape but places its focus on balance and usability over outright power numbers.
Engine and Performance
The heart of the bike is a brand-new 890cc V-twin from Ducati.
Some key numbers:
- 120 HP at 10,750 rpm
- 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm
- Engine weight: 54.4 kg
- More than 70% of peak torque already available at 3,000 rpm
This new motor replaces the older 955cc unit. Even though the displacement has gone down, the new engine is lighter, and that helps the overall feel of the bike. The standard V2 has a dry weight of 178 kg, while the S variant drops to 175 kg thanks to its lithium-ion battery.
Gear shifting is done by means of a six-speed gearbox, with the additional aid of the Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 system. A slipper clutch is also included to help control the rear wheel during heavy downshifting.
Chassis, Suspension and Tyres
Both models have the same essential layout: a compact monocoque frame that uses the engine as a stressed member and a double-sided swingarm inspired by the Panigale V4 family.
SUSPENSION Suspension varies according to the variant:
- Standard V2: Marzocchi front fork + KYB rear monoshock
- Streetfighter V2 S: Ohlins NIX 30 front fork + Ohlins rear shock
Tyres on both models:
- 120/70 front
- 190/55 rear
- Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV
A Sachs steering damper is also fitted, which helps to keep the front end composed during either sudden direction changes or heavy acceleration.
Electronics and Rider Aids
The Streetfighter V2 boasts a comprehensive electronics suite, anchored by a 6-axis IMU. Features include:
- Cornering ABS
- Ducati Traction Control
- Wheelie Control
- Engine Brake Control
- Bi-directional quickshifter
There are four riding modes: Race, Sport, Road, and Wet.
Riders also get a 5-inch TFT display with three different layouts depending on mood and style.
The V2 S is differentiated by the addition of launch control and a pit limiter, both come as standard. These are optional extras on the regular V2.
Practical Touches and Ergonomics
The bike gets an 838 mm seat height, but the narrow midsection should help most riders get their feet down. A wide aluminium handlebar replaces the clip-ons of the Panigale, making the position more relaxed for normal road use.
Other accessories that are available to be added by the owner include cruise control, navigation, a USB charger, tyre pressure monitoring, and even a racing exhaust that increases power and decreases weight.
Conclusion
The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 wraps sharp looks, a lighter new engine, premium hardware, and a long equipment list into one compact and lively package. With two variants to choose from and a strong electronics package, it gives riders a middleweight naked that feels fast, usable, and surprisingly refined for everyday riding.