MG Hector Facelift Breaks Cover in India at Rs 11.99 Lakh — More Tech, New Look, Lower Starting Price

MG Motor India has introduced updated Hector facelift in the country with price starting at Rs. 11.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open and interestingly enough, the new starting price is cheaper than the outgoing version, and it makes the Hector more accessible than before.
This facelift is the third major update to the Hector since it was first launched in 2019. Over the years, the Hector has become one of the most important products by MG in India with more than 1.5 lakh customers so far. And, while the overall shape is still familiar, MG have worked on enhancing styling, cabin experience, technology and ownership value to ensure that the SUV continues to compete in a crowded segment.
The Hector continues to target buyers looking for a big, feature loaded family SUV and rivals cars like the Tata Harrier, Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO.
What’s New on the Outside
MG Hector Facelift gets subtle but noticeable updates The highlight is the new front-grille, which has the bold hexagonal chrome design. MG calls this the Aura Hex grille and it gives the SUV a more powerful and commanding road presence.
Some of the other exterior updates include:
- Redesigned alloy wheels with new Aura Bolt design
- New front and rear bumpers with a more sculpted appearance
- Black wheel arch cladding
- New paint options including Celadon Blue and Pearl White
- Shark-fin antenna retained
The LED headlamps and DRLs are the same for the Hector, making it still retain its familiar identity.
Interior and Features
Inside, the Hector facelift is more premium and welcoming. MG has introduced new dual-tone interior themes to replace the older colour combinations. The 5 seater version gets an Ice Grey and black while the 6 and 7 seater versions comes in warmer Urban Tan. Subtle gloss accents and an improved quality of materials contribute to the upmarket feel.
The highlight continues to be the massive 14 inch touchscreen infotainment system. This currently supports MG’s new i-SWIPE touch gesture control:
- Two-finger swipes to change air conditioning
- Three finger swipes to control music and volume
The system is also upgraded with RAM and Smart Boost technology making it smoother and faster to use. A fully digital instrument cluster further brings the cabin into the 21st century.
Other key features include:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- 6-way power adjustable driver seat
- Tilt & telescopic steering
- Infinity by Harman sound system
- Digital Bluetooth key with sharing key
- Proximity lock and unlock
- Remote AC and vehicle functionality- mobile app
- Predictive maintenance warning
Safety is well covered with Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, traction control, hill hold assist, brake assist and 360-degree camera with wheels view function for easier manoeuvring.
Engine and Variants
The Hector facelift continues with the tried and tested 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engine continue to produce some 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between manual gearbox or CVT automatic.
MG offers the Hector in:
- Multiple trims like Style, Select Pro, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro
Details of diesel engine to be announced later.
Ownership and Value
MG has also bolstered the Hector’s value proposition with some great ownership benefits. Customers are free to choose 100% on-road price funding, along with 100% financing on accessories, with loans tenures of up to seven years.
The Hector is supported by MG SHIELD which comes with a standard 3+3+3 package:
- 3 years unlimited kilometres warranty
- 3 years of roadside assistance
- 3 labour-free periodic services.
Buyers also can personalise their ownership further with extended warranty, roadside assistance or prepaid maintenance plans.
Final Words
The MG Hector facelift is not trying to re-invent the SUV. Instead it builds on what already works from adding smarter technology, a refreshed cabin, improved styling and stronger ownership benefits. With a lower starting price and a feature-rich package, the Hector is a comfortable, tech-loaded and value-focused choice for families looking for a large SUV.