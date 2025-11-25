Tata Sierra 2025 Full Details: Variant Breakdown, Features, Specs, Price & Real Mid-Size SUV Rival Explained!

The Tata Sierra has made its comeback in India, this time as a brand-new generation model. Prices start at Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and Tata is offering it in four variants, three engine choices and six colour options. Bookings begin on 16 December, while deliveries start from 15 January 2026.
The new Sierra has been among the most talked-about SUVs for a while, and now that it is here, there is quite a lot to go through. Tata also says an AWD version will be offered later, making this the first among its new-generation models to get it.
Exterior Highlights
The Sierra continues with its trademark upright, boxy stance. It makes no bones about its proportions, and that works in its favour. Some of the visual highlights include:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Full-LED lighting arrangement
- Rear spoiler
- Redesigned Tata grille
- Alpine-inspired glass roof section
Buyers will be able to choose from six exterior colours and three interior themes, giving them ample room for personalisation.
Interior and Features
Inside, the Sierra feels familiar if you’ve seen the Curvv but still brings its own identity. The most obvious thing is the triple-screen layout: a digital driver display, a large central touchscreen, and a third screen for the passenger. The passenger can watch OTT content and pair wireless headphones so the driver remains distraction-free.
The cabin quality feels more premium than any Tata so far. Interior colours create an airy ambience and the fit and finish feel properly upmarket. Space is generous too – knee room, shoulder room and even headroom (despite the sunroof) are well balanced. Seat cushioning is soft at first touch but has a firmer inner layer beneath it for better long-drive support. Tata has also added extendable front seat squabs for customisable thigh support.
The Sierra boasts the return of the iconic Alpine-style roof, here in a modernised flat-glass form. A panoramic sunroof is available throughout the variants to add more light and openness to the cabin.
Some of the key features include:
- 12-speaker JBL system with a sound bar
- Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- New centre console layout
- Dual-zone climate control
- ADAS Level 2 safety suite
- 360-degree camera
- Powered and ventilated front seats
- Connected-car features
Safety kit includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, traction control, hill assist and ISOFIX mounts. The SUV measures 4.6 metres in length with a 2.7-metre wheelbase, giving it strong cabin space credentials.
Tata claims that the Sierra has a class-leading 622-litre boot, significantly more than most rivals in the segment. The area is wide, deep and well-shaped for large cargo, while with the rear seats folded, capacity expands to a claimed 1,257 litres, adding to its practicality.
Engines and Specs
Tata has kept things fairly straightforward with the Sierra by offering seven variants and three engines, all based on the 1.5-litre family. Each engine has been paired with multiple gearbox options, so buyers can pick exactly what suits their usage. The naturally aspirated petrol is the more relaxed option, the turbo-petrol is the powerful one, and the diesel is meant for people who drive a lot every month. Tata has also confirmed that AWD will be added later, which makes the lineup even more interesting.
Here’s a quick and easy look at how the engines and variants are spread out:
Petrol – 1.5 NA Revotron (105 bhp / 145 Nm)
- 6-speed Manual: Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished
- 7-speed DCT: Pure, Pure+, Accomplished
Petrol – 1.5 TGDi Hyperion (158 bhp / 255 Nm)
- 6-speed Automatic: Pure+, Adventure+, Accomplished+
Diesel – 1.5 Kryojet
- Manual (116 bhp / 260 Nm): Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished, Accomplished+
- Automatic (116 bhp / 280 Nm): Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished+
Tata offers the Sierra in six colours, and the variant spread ensures that almost every combination of features and engine is covered. Whether someone wants a simple manual, a smooth DCT, or a stronger diesel automatic, there’s something for everyone.
Tata says that the AWD option will come later. This should appeal to buyers who have been waiting for a proper go-anywhere setup in a mainstream Tata SUV.
For dynamics and comfort, the Sierra also gets Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) to adapt to road conditions and improve the ride quality. Select variants get Terrain Modes – Auto, Wet and Rough.
The SUV sits on a hybrid-ready, CNG-ready, and all-wheel-drive ready platform. Tata has equipped it with strong mechanical capability:
- 205mm ground clearance
- 450mm water wading
- Approach / Departure / Breakover: 26.5deg, 31.6deg, 23.1deg
- 10.6m turning radius
Rivals
The Tata Sierra will compete directly with all mid-size SUVs in India, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Honda Elevate, placing it right in the heart of the hottest SUV segment today.
Conclusion
The new Tata Sierra brings back a name that many Indian buyers still remember fondly, but it doesn’t rely solely on nostalgia. It comes with multiple engine options, a premium cabin, the iconic Alpine-inspired roof, a long equipment list, strong mechanical abilities, and confirmation of an upcoming AWD version. Mixing technology, practicality, and road presence, the Sierra steps into the mid-size SUV space with a clear identity and a feature set that stands out.