MG Cyberster Is Now India’s Most Wanted Sportscar — Demand Explodes With 350+ Sales!

The MG Cyberster has quietly turned into one of the most talked-about sportscars in India. It came in earlier this year, and since then the buzz just doesn’t die down. Over 350 units have already found homes through MG SELECT, which is impressive for a two-door electric roadster in a market still getting used to EV performance toys. Due to this strong demand, there is now a four- to five-month waiting period for buyers-a rare situation to be in for a niche high-performance car.
What’s more interesting is who’s buying it: MG claims the Cyberster has attracted athletes, actors, digital creators, and even people stepping into their first-ever sportscar. According to Vinay Raina, CCO of JSW MG Motor India, the response has been “extraordinary,” with owners appreciating how the car looks, feels, and performs. The brand is also working on exclusive experiences for Cyberster customers–something that makes the ownership feel a bit more personal and a lot more premium.
Visually, the Cyberster blends retro inspiration with modern drama. There’s the hint of the old MGB Roadster in its stance, but everything else screams future. The low silhouette, the tight body lines, and of course, those electric scissor doors give the car a presence you don’t ignore. Even parked, it looks like it’s about to take off.
Key exterior elements include:
- Slim DRLs and an uncluttered, razor-sharp nose
- A Kammback-style rear with active aero
- Brembo 4-piston front brake setup
- 20-inch staggered alloys wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres
Performance is a major part of the Cyberster’s charm. With a dual-motor AWD system dishing out 510 PS and 725 Nm, the car is properly quick. The 0-100 km/h timing of 3.2 seconds puts it in the same league as sportscars double its price. And when it’s time to slow down, the Cyberster anchors itself from 100 km/h to zero in just 33 meters, which is just as impressive.
Step inside and the vibe flips from wild to wonderfully focused. The cabin feels like a modern cockpit: high-quality materials, layered screens, sporty seats, and a driver’s position that instantly puts you in the mood to drive. It’s fast when you want it to be, calm when you don’t, and the electric smoothness just adds to the whole experience.
Priced at Rs 74.99 lakh, the Cyberster sits right at the top of MG’s portfolio in India. Along with the M9 Presidential Limousine, it has helped JSW MG Motor position itself as the second-largest luxury EV brand in the country, which is impressive considering how young this segment still is.
MG has also opened 14 MG SELECT Experience Centres across major cities. These aren’t typical showrooms–they’re more relaxed, personalized, and meant to help buyers explore the Cyberster and M9 at their own pace.
All things considered, the Cyberster has made quite a splash in a short time. It combines a healthy dose of nostalgia with modern electric power in a way that is clearly appealing to Indian buyers. At a time when the demand is on the rise, long queues are being formed and excitement is still growing, the Cyberster is shaping up to be one of the freshest additions to India’s premium EV scene.