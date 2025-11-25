Beyond the Swap: The Road to India’s Circular Battery Economy

By Mr. Muthu Subramanian, GM & MD, Yuma Energy
India’s electric mobility sector is entering a new phase of maturity. As EV adoption
accelerates across delivery fleets, commercial mobility, and personal riders, our industry is
confronting a fundamental question: How do we make the battery, the most valuable
component in an EV last longer, perform efficiently, and recycle responsibly?
At Yuma Energy, we believe the next decade of EV growth will be defined not only by how
we charge vehicles, but by how intelligently we manage the lifecycle of every battery.
Building a circular battery economy is not optional, it is essential for sustainability and long-
term affordability.
Swapping Is Only the Starting Point
Battery swapping has become a preferred solution for high-uptime mobility because it
eliminates waiting, reduces upfront costs for riders, and supports 24/7 operations. But it’s true
potential lies in something deeper: centralised lifecycle control.
When batteries are owned and managed as infrastructure assets, we gain complete visibility
into their health and performance. This is where Yuma’s ecosystem differentiates itself.
Two proprietary platforms, Satori and Nova form the intelligence fabric of our network.
- Satori gives us real-time operational control over every deployed asset, powering the
- 99.8% uptime our customers rely on.
- Nova, our deep analytics engine, interprets millions of data points across swap
- sessions to identify patterns, degradation behaviour, and early warning signals.
Together, they turn data into action, extending battery life, reducing downtime, and
improving safety.
This intelligence layer is what allows battery swapping to evolve from a convenience to
a sophisticated lifecycle management system.
Designing for Multiple Lives, Not a Single Use
A circular battery economy is not about what happens at end-of-life, it is about designing for
longevity from day one.
In Yuma’s ecosystem, a battery does not retire after its mobility life. Instead, it transitions
through three stages:
- First Life: High-Cycle Urban Mobility
Our Next-Gen Batteries, built on advanced chemistries with higher energy density and
improved safety, serve high-utilisation riders. Predictive charging profiles and AI-led insights
extend their first-life performance.
- Second Life: Stationary Energy Storage
When mobility-grade performance declines, batteries are repurposed for lower-stress
applications such as home power backup, solar-linked storage etc.
- End-of-Life: Responsible Material Recovery
Recovered materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, and copper are cycled back into
manufacturing, reducing import reliance.
This is the foundation of a true circular loop, maximising value, reducing waste, and
ensuring every battery serves multiple meaningful purposes.
Futureproofing Through Chemistry-Agnostic Engineering
Battery innovation is moving fast, from higher-density chemistries to expectations around
solid-state breakthroughs. As an energy infrastructure player, our responsibility is to stay
ahead of these shifts.
At Yuma, we are building a chemistry-agnostic, modular swapping platform that can adapt
to new battery technologies as they become commercially viable.
We are also enhancing our IoT stack to enable deeper telemetry, capturing cell-level data,
temperature gradients, and usage stress patterns to support predictive diagnostics.
By preparing for the next wave of battery innovation, we ensure that our ecosystem remains
relevant and reliable throughout this decade and beyond.
Building the Partnerships That Scale a Circular Ecosystem
No company can build a circular battery economy alone. Yuma’s strategy is rooted in
collaboration. We are expanding our battery integration with multiple OEMs to give consumers more
vehicle choices. We are also deepening infrastructure partnerships with fuel stations, mobility hubs, and
public/private entities to increase network density.
On the utility side, we work closely with grid partners to optimise operational costs and
integrate renewable energy. These partnerships enable us to scale responsibly, efficiently, and in alignment with India’s broader clean mobility goals.
By 2030, we expect India’s last-mile fleet to shift from 10–15% EV penetration to 80–90%,
driven by affordability, reliability, and accessibility.
Battery swapping will evolve into an experience as seamless as conventional refuelling,
available across urban and peri-urban clusters.
Yuma’s role is clear:
to build the backbone infrastructure of this energy network, reliable, intelligent, and
circular by design.
Our long-term ambition is to extend this trusted ecosystem from fleet users to personal
mobility riders, giving every commuter clean energy access with zero anxiety.
Conclusion: The Future Is Circular
The next decade of EV growth will not be defined solely by how fast India electrifies, but by
how responsibly we manage the batteries that power this transition.
At Yuma, we are committed to building a circular battery economy where data drives
longevity, technology ensures safety, and every battery contributes to a cleaner and resource-
efficient future.
Beyond the swapping lies an opportunity, to create a sustainable energy loop for India.
And we are building it, one intelligent battery at a time.