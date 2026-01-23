Tata Shakes Up India’s Taxi Market: Tigor XPRES Now Gets Petrol & CNG Variants

Buying a taxi is not only about the car. It is about daily earnings, fuel bills, luggage space and how often the vehicle stays on the road instead of the workshop. Keeping this in mind, Tata Motors has extended the XPRES taxi range by introducing petrol and CNG variants of Tigor.
Until now, the XPRES badge was only seen on the electric Tigor. With the introduction of petrol and twin-cylinder CNG versions, Tata has now given fleet buyers three distinct options under one name.
The Tata Tigor XPRES Petrol is priced from Rs 5.59 lakh, while the XPRES CNG starts at Rs 6.59 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings are open across authorised fleet dealerships.
Both versions use Tata’s familiar 1.2 litre Revotron petrol engine coupled to a manual gearbox. This engine has already proven itself in everyday use and is known for its stable performance and durability, which is a big deal in commercial running.
The highlight of the XPRES CNG is the large 70-litre twin-cylinder set-up. It is the largest in its segment and it still manages to keep the boot usable. This solves one of the biggest problems taxi owners have with CNG sedans. Lost luggage space often translates into lost bookings.
For petrol buyers, the XPRES has a 419 litre boot, which Tata claims is the largest in the petrol fleet sedan category. This makes airport runs and intercity trips easier.
Key points at a glance
- Petrol price begins at Rs 5.59 Lakh
- CNG price starts at Rs 6.59 lakh
- 70-litre twin-cylinder CNG tank
- 419-litre boot in petrol version
- Low maintenance cost of Rs 0.47 per km
- Standard warranty of 3 Years or 1 Lakh Km
- Extendable to 5 years or 1.8 lakh km
Tata is also rolling out dedicated fleet dealerships in select cities. These are intended to provide faster service, faster delivery and improved support for commercial buyers.
With the options of petrol, CNG and EV now available, the Tata XPRES range feels complete. For taxi operators seeking low running costs, space and peace of mind, this launch makes the Tigor XPRES a very practical choice.