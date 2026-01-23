MG Cyberster Gets Stunning Irises Cyan Colour – India’s Fastest Electric Roadster Just Got More Special

JSW MG Motor has given the Cyberster electric roadster a fresh new look with the launch of a new colour called Irises Cyan. It is a blue green shade that changes character depending on light and angle. With this update, the Cyberster now feels a little more personal and special, without changing what made it exciting in the first place.
The Cyberster itself remains exactly the same under the skin. It is still MG’s most powerful and fastest car ever. Power comes from a 77 kWh battery paired with dual electric motors, delivering strong all-wheel-drive performance and instant acceleration. The output stands at around 503 bhp with 725 Nm of torque. MG claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of just 3.2 seconds, which puts it firmly in proper sports car territory. Prices start at roughly Rs 75 lakh ex showroom, with early buyers getting introductory benefits.
Irises Cyan joins an already limited colour range.
The Cyberster was earlier available in
- Nuclear Yellow
- Flare Red
- Andes Grey
- Modern Beige
Bright colours come with a black soft top, while the calmer shades get a red roof. Irises Cyan sits right in the middle. It stands out without shouting for attention and suits the long bonnet, sharp body lines and wide rear of the car very well.
MG says the colour also links back to the brand’s classic roadster roots. The Cyberster often gets compared to the old MG B Roadster in spirit, and this shade becomes a signature look for the modern electric version sold under the MG SELECT luxury channel.
The Cyberster is one of two halo products under MG SELECT. The other is the MG M9 Presidential Limo, which focuses completely on comfort. The M9 uses a 90 kWh battery, offers a claimed 548 km range and is priced around Rs 69.90 lakh. Both cars are sold only through MG SELECT experience centres in major cities.
Outside MG SELECT, JSW MG Motor continues to sell mass market models like the Hector, Astor, Gloster, ZS EV, Comet and the Windsor EV, which has seen strong demand. At the same time, JSW Group is also preparing a separate JSW Motors brand with a plug in hybrid SUV planned for around 2026.
For now though, the Cyberster remains the centre of attention. A two seat electric roadster with scissor doors and a soft top is still a rare sight in India. The new Irises Cyan shade simply gives buyers one more way to make an already striking car feel even more personal.