Tata Passenger Cars to Use Co-Branded Oil from Gulf Oils, Both Companies Come Together

Tata has joined hands his with Gulf oil to launch a new segment of co-branded oils in the market. As per the agreement signed, these oils will be sold in the high street bazaar market. This agreement was signed in the presence of Mr Mayank Pareek, President – PVBU, Tata Motors, Mr. S.N. Barman – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, PVBU, Tata Motors, Mr Subhajit Roy – Head – Customer Care, PVBU, Mr. Ravi Chawla, MD, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited and Mr. Shiva Raj Mehra, Head, Automotive OEM business, GOLIL. The launched products would cover the entire range of oils required by Tata motors, including, engine oil, gear oil, coolant and brake oil.

According to Mr Mayank Pareek – President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors – “We at Tata Motors have always worked towards creating a delightful experience for all our customers through various aftersales products & services. Gulf Oil is an iconic brand with a strong heritage and is currently amongst the fastest growing lubricant brands in India. With the strength of GOLIL and our commitment to provide our customers with the best lubricant technology expertise and support in the competitive marketplace, we are happy to announce the beginning of this new relationship. Furthermore, with the association, we guarantee that our customers will receive the finest quality of the product which will, in turn, help them extract the best performance out of their engines.”

Ravi Chawla, MD, Gulf Oil, said, “We are extremely honoured to partner with a respected brand like Tata motors for their Passenger Vehicle Business Unit in India. This gives us an excellent opportunity to leverage our brand and other strengths for the passenger vehicles segment. This agreement will be a win-win for both partners as it gives Tata Motors customers a chance to avail a product that is specifically developed for the passenger vehicles of Tata Motors. It will furthermore leverage Gulf Oil’s extensive distribution network to make it easily available to customers.”