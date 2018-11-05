At INR 35.99 Lakhs, Here Is the New Škoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement

Skoda has just launched a new variant of their flagship SUV, the Skoda Kodiaq, called the L & K. This trim level is brought in to offer much more equipment than the SUV did before. This SUV is introduced at a price tag of INR 35.99 lakhs for a limited time period. For that kind of money, you get much more than your normal Kodiak offers. This SUV is aimed at people who are looking for a premium product but at a not so premium price point. It offers much more premium features and style than its competitors. It comes in a 7-seat configuration as standard.

So what’s new in the L & K trim? For Starters, you now get a parking assist system, which turns the car automatically in a parking spot, a convenient feature to have when you command such a long SUV in that tight parking spot. Accompanying that is a 360-degree camera which offers much more convenience when you wish to park on your own. This trim also offers a virtual cockpit, wherein the instrument console is a digital screen which can be customised as per the driver’s wish. Apart from that, the SUV still offers a fatigue alarm system, a touchscreen infotainment system, parking sensors and much more as standard. The rear passengers also get a neck cushion to take power naps during a long drive and all the doors have a quirky plastic bit which protrudes out when the doors open to prevent the scratching of the door.

Powering this SUV is the same 2-litre turbocharged engine which is tuned to deliver 148 hp and 340 Nm of twist. The engine is mated to a beautiful DSG gearbox which will keep you in the power band at all times and deliver the quickest and most smooth gearshifts possible. The L & K trim will be offered in 5 colour options – Lava Blue, Quartz Grey, Moon White, Magic Black, and the all-new Magnetic Brown.