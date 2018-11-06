Yamaha Unveils the YZF-R1 GYTR Celebrating 20 Years of the R1

The Yamaha R1 made its first debut in the year 1998, back in the day, the bike raised the bar for a sports bike bringing a light body and a powerful engine pushing it way ahead of the competition. Twenty years later, today, the R1 still continues to push the boundaries of what a superbike can do. To celebrate 20 years of this icon and the recent victory at the Suzuka 8-hour endurance race for the fourth time, Yamaha has made the YZF-R1 GYTR. A limited edition bike only 20 units will be made, not for one particular market, but for the world.

The bike sports a unique livery in a red and white paint scheme on the carbon fibre fairing. The changes are more than just cosmetic, the bike gets a different ECU mapping for a power boost. The aural experience of the bike is enhanced by a full titanium Akrapovic Evolution 2 exhaust, which also keeps the weight of the bike in check. Suspension duties are done by an Ohlins FGRT 219 forks, Bridgestone tires and Brembo brakes. Moreover, the lucky 20 buyers will get a direct entry to the 2019 Yamaha Racing Experience (YRE). Specialists will aid the owners to get the most out of their track weapon in a safe and controlled environment.

Also Read: Yamaha Unveils the FreeGo Maxi Scooter at the 2018 Indonesia Motor Show

Yamaha has not revealed the pricing of this bike nor the process of getting an allocation, both of which are things we will have to wait for. Given how the allocations of such limited edition vehicles happen way before the unveil, we believe that the bike may already have been sold out. Whatever the case may be, it is a matter of time before we find the answer to these two questions. In the meantime, please have a look at this beautiful machine in the image gallery below and stay tuned for all updates from EICMA.