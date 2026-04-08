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Tata Nexon spied testing with heavy camouflage — what’s cooking?

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A wrapped test version of the Tata Nexon has been seen testing on Indian roads. The SUV carries full camouflage but the shape looks the same as the current model. At first look, nothing seems different in shape or size. Same body, same stance, same lighting setup.

The exhaust setup confirms it is still an ICE version and not an EV.

Possible new powertrain combination

The biggest talk around this test mule is a new gearbox and fuel setup.

  • CNG with AMT expected
  • Turbo CNG setup may continue
  • No change in petrol, diesel or EV lineup yet

Right now Nexon already offers petrol, diesel, CNG and EV. But CNG with automatic is missing from the list. This test mule may be working on exactly that.

The current CNG setup also uses a turbocharged unit, which helps in reducing power loss compared to normal CNG engines seen in rivals.

Existing engine lineup stays wide

The Nexon already covers almost every fuel type in India.

  • Petrol version
    118 bhp and 178 Nm
  • CNG version
    99 bhp and 170 Nm
    Twin cylinder setup helps save boot space and keeps spare wheel placement intact
  • Diesel version
    113 bhp and 260 Nm
  • Electric versions
    30 kWh pack with 127 bhp
    45 kWh pack with 143 bhp

Very few SUVs in this segment offer so many options.

Why this new setup matters

A CNG automatic setup changes daily usage a bit.

  • Less effort in traffic
  • Lower running cost than petrol automatic
  • CNG twin cylinder system helps keep usable space
  • Easier driving for city users

This setup mainly suits people who want simple running without manual gear work.

Is a facelift also coming

Nothing confirms a full facelift yet. But full camouflage usually raises that question.

What could change –

  • Small interior updates
  • New materials inside cabin
  • Feature additions possible
  • No clear changes seen in lights or body panels

Competition is also moving ahead in CNG space, so updates may help Nexon stay fresh

So for now, it looks more like a testing phase than a full design change.

Market position stays strong

The Nexon continues to be one of the most important models for Tata. It sells in large numbers and covers almost every fuel type buyers ask for. It is also one of the few SUVs in India offering petrol, diesel, CNG and EV all in one lineup, which keeps it ahead in flexibility.

That is also why updates keep coming in small steps instead of big changes.

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