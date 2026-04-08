Suzuki eVitara Secures 4-Star ANCAP Safety Rating!

The new Suzuki eVitara has been tested under ANCAP crash safety rules, with the rating applying to all variants sold in Australia and New Zealand. The SUV has secured a 4-star safety rating under ANCAP, while the same model has already achieved a 5-star rating under Bharat NCAP in India. This highlights the differences in safety assessment protocols across regions.
The SUV is made in India at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant and exported to multiple global markets.
Crash Test Scores analysis
ANCAP has shared full results for the SUV.
- Adult protection score 77 percent
- Child protection score 87 percent
- Road user protection score 79 percent
- Safety assist score 71 percent
The cabin stays stable in frontal crash tests. Most critical body areas get good protection during impact. Overall structure performance remains strong.
In some cases, driver chest protection is rated as marginal to weak. Far side impact protection also shows limited performance, which affects the final score.
Side impact and pole tests show strong performance with good protection levels. But absence of a centre airbag reduces overall safety balance in some scenarios.
Safety assist score is lower mainly because of system performance weightage in certain test conditions, even though real world function remains effective.
Airbags and Safety Tech
The SUV comes with a full safety setup.
- Dual front airbags
- Side airbags
- Curtain airbags
- Driver knee airbag
It also gets advanced systems.
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Lane keep assist
- Lane departure warning
- Emergency lane keeping
- Speed assist system with sign recognition
These features work in different driving situations and help avoid accidents.
India vs Global Rating
In India, the same SUV has a 5 star Bharat NCAP rating.
In Australia and New Zealand, it gets 4 stars under ANCAP rules.
This difference comes due to variations in crash testing protocols, scoring weightages, and safety equipment evaluation requirements across regions.
Indian version also benefits from strong structural safety and a well equipped safety package.
Battery and Performance
The SUV is sold in India with two battery options.
- 49 kWh battery with 144 hp motor
Range around 440 km
- 61 kWh battery with 174 hp motor
Range around 543 km
Both versions use front wheel drive only and same torque output.
Market Position
The SUV is already on sale in India with Battery as a Service option, making ownership more flexible, and it is offered in Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims, where the lower variant comes with a smaller battery while the higher variants get a larger pack along with more features.
Conclusion
The eVitara shows strong safety performance overall. It performs well in most crash tests and gets solid ratings in both India and global markets.