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  • Hyundai Announces Up to 1% Price Hike Across Entire Lineup from May 2026 Hyundai Announces Up to 1% Pri...

Hyundai Announces Up to 1% Price Hike Across Entire Lineup from May 2026

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Hyundai has confirmed a price increase across its full car range in India. The change will start from May 2026. The hike will be small in percentage terms but will still affect almost every model in the lineup.

The company has shared that prices will go up by up to 1 percent depending on the model and variant. The reason given is rising input cost, which is now being partly passed on to buyers.

Price Increase Details

The increase will not be the same for all cars. Some models will see a small jump, while premium models may see a higher value change.

The estimated hike range is

  • Rs 5,500 to Rs 4.63 lakh depending on model and variant

Hyundai Current Model Wise Price List

ModelPrice Range (Ex-showroom)
Grand i10 NiosRs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh
AuraRs 6 lakh to Rs 8.54 lakh
i20 (including N Line)Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.53 lakh
ExterRs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh
Venue (including N Line)Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.40 lakh
Creta (including N Line)Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh
VernaRs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh
AlcazarRs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.06 lakh
Creta ElectricRs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.40 lakh
Ioniq 5Rs 46.30 lakh

Reason Behind the Hike

The company has stated that rising input cost is the main reason. This includes cost of raw materials, logistics and production. Hyundai has also explained that only part of the cost impact is being passed to customers.

The rest is being absorbed by the company.

Recent Price Changes Already Seen

Before this announcement, Hyundai already made small price changes in 2026.

  • 0.6 percent price hike in January 2026
  • Venue price revision after introductory pricing ended
  • Some models saw up to Rs 20,000 increase earlier this year

This shows that prices have been adjusted multiple times in a short span.

What This Means for Buyers

The upcoming price hike will not bring any changes to the cars. Features and engines will remain exactly the same, with only a slight increase in price.

Entry level cars will see a small increase. Premium models like Creta Electric and Ioniq 5 will see bigger value jumps.

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