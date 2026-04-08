Hyundai Announces Up to 1% Price Hike Across Entire Lineup from May 2026

Hyundai has confirmed a price increase across its full car range in India. The change will start from May 2026. The hike will be small in percentage terms but will still affect almost every model in the lineup.
The company has shared that prices will go up by up to 1 percent depending on the model and variant. The reason given is rising input cost, which is now being partly passed on to buyers.
Price Increase Details
The increase will not be the same for all cars. Some models will see a small jump, while premium models may see a higher value change.
The estimated hike range is
- Rs 5,500 to Rs 4.63 lakh depending on model and variant
Hyundai Current Model Wise Price List
|Model
|Price Range (Ex-showroom)
|Grand i10 Nios
|Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh
|Aura
|Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.54 lakh
|i20 (including N Line)
|Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.53 lakh
|Exter
|Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh
|Venue (including N Line)
|Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.40 lakh
|Creta (including N Line)
|Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh
|Verna
|Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh
|Alcazar
|Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.06 lakh
|Creta Electric
|Rs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.40 lakh
|Ioniq 5
|Rs 46.30 lakh
Reason Behind the Hike
The company has stated that rising input cost is the main reason. This includes cost of raw materials, logistics and production. Hyundai has also explained that only part of the cost impact is being passed to customers.
The rest is being absorbed by the company.
Recent Price Changes Already Seen
Before this announcement, Hyundai already made small price changes in 2026.
- 0.6 percent price hike in January 2026
- Venue price revision after introductory pricing ended
- Some models saw up to Rs 20,000 increase earlier this year
This shows that prices have been adjusted multiple times in a short span.
What This Means for Buyers
The upcoming price hike will not bring any changes to the cars. Features and engines will remain exactly the same, with only a slight increase in price.
Entry level cars will see a small increase. Premium models like Creta Electric and Ioniq 5 will see bigger value jumps.