Tata Nexon Electric’s ZConnect Tech To Offer 35 Connected Car Features

About to be formally launched in the coming days, the Tata Nexon Electric will go on to become the first homegrown electric SUV to go on sale in India. The carmaker has now revealed the car’s ZConnect tech, which offers 35 connected car features and merges some of the car’s functions with the users mobile phone. The app will go live at the car launch. Through ZConnect, users can experience a series of following services:

DEDICATED EV FEATURES

The ZConnect app offers features exclusive to electric vehicles such as remote monitoring of the current charge levels, available range, charging history, nearest charging stations and more.

REMOTE COMMANDS

Users can control multiple aspects of the vehicle remotely through ZConnect App, these include remote lock/unlock, Remote lamp control & Remote horn activation. Taking cognizance of India’s extreme climate conditions, the app allows the user to pre-cool the car with remote cooling function. The app also enables the user to see a detailed diagnostic report of key vehicle parameters remotely.

LOCATION-BASED SERVICES

Apart from mapping the current location of the car, the user can also use navigation services to plan long trips. Upon prompting, ZConnect App can also suggest charging halts to be taken along the way. One of the features is ‘Sharing Live Location’, wherein a user can share and get their live location tracked by chosen friends/relatives (for additional security).

FIND THE NEAREST CHARGING STATION

Through ZConnect app, the user can find the nearest charging station, all with a single click. As a part of the exclusive partnership with Tata Power, users can avail preferential access to over 300 charging stations across key metros in India, with more to be added soon.

FIND THE NEAREST TATA MOTORS SERVICE STATION

Apart from the charging station, users can also search for the nearest Tata Motors service station. Using registered mobile number, user can directly reach out to the authorized service station or the dedicated 24X7 call centre for technical support, including roadside assistance.

SAFETY & SECURITY

The ZConnect app is designed to send out instant crash notifications, panic notifications and an emergency SOS, when necessary. Further, in case the car is stolen, the user can request for a remote immobilization service via dedicated 24X7 call centre.

ALERT SERVICES

The app is designed to release over 20 different instant alerts, keeping the user informed about critical vehicle health and safety parameters. Apart from these, users can set custom speed, Geo fence or time fence limits. Breach of any of these triggers an instant alert on the smartphone.

DRIVER BEHAVIOUR MONITORING & TRIBES

ZConnect monitors and analyzes driving behaviour through the journey and provides a driving scorecard at the end of each trip. The scorecard provides insights such as instances of harsh acceleration, harsh braking, average speed, etc. Users can share their respective scorecards on social media or on an inbuilt community of EV owners called “Tribes”.