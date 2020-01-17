Hyundai Kona Electric Enters Guinness Records For ‘Highest Altitude Achieved in an Electric Car’

Launched last year as the country’s first all-electric SUV, the Hyundai Kona started something new and is now being joined by two more electric SUVs in India – the Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV. The Kona Electric now has another recognition against its name as it has entered the Guinness World Records for ‘Highest Altitude Achieved in an Electric Car’.

The fully Made-in-India electric SUV was driven to an altitude of 5,731 meters to Sawula Pass in Tibet, comfortably breaking the previous record of 5,715.28 meters altitude by an electric car. During the entire drive duration, the Kona Electric was charged overnight with the standard portable charger provided along with the vehicle. No performance issues were found while climbing the peaks. While descending from peaks, the smart power regeneration system in the vehicle complimented the driving range. During the expedition, the Kona Electric performed trouble-free in harsh weather conditions like low temperatures, continuous snowfall and icy tarmac.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai Kona Electric making to the prestigious Guinness World Records feat is a very proud moment for everyone and remarkable feat for HMIL. Kona Electric has brought Electric Revolution by demolishing various myths about electric vehicle and is a true expression of Hyundai’s spirit of staying ahead of the curve. Under the Emission Impossible Mission, Kona Electric has proved its mettle in the world’s toughest terrains without compromising its performance.”

He added, “The KONA Electric is a Tech Icon and the new normal as it is the First Long Range Green SUV with 452 Kms/Charge (ARAI Certified) enhancing Indian customer confidence towards Electric mobility. To avoid any range anxiety; customers will be provided with two chargers along with with the car – A portable charger and an AC Wall Box Charger. Additionally, in select cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai) a Special Kona Electric fleet (KONA Electric to KONA Electric) fitted with power converter is providing emergency charging support to the customers. For customer convenience, all Hyundai KONA Electric selling dealerships are equipped with 7.2 kW AC Charger to support customers for KONA Electric Charging.”