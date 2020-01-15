Honda Activa 6G Launched In India At INR 63,912

A new version of the most popular scooter in India, the Honda Activa 6G has been launched today. Prices for the new scooter start at Rs. 63,912 (ex-showroom New Delhi). The BS-VI Activa 6G will be available across dealerships by the end of January & early February. The Activa 6G comes with a host of new features and is developed with as many as 26 patent applications.

At the heart of BS-VI Activa 6G is a Bharat Stage VI compliant 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power tech (eSP) which is an integration of the ACG starter. It starts the engine jolt free via the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding. This eliminates the need for a conventional starter motor, thus, there are no gear meshing noises. The new Start Solenoid acts as an automatic choke system and ensures rich air fuel mixture for the convenience of a one-time start at any point in time. The mileage of the new BS-VI Activa 6G is up by 10% as a result of using all these technologies.

The Activa 6G now features front telescopic suspension and the ground clearance has been increased by 18mm while maintaining same seat height. The scooter gets a new meter design comes with eco speed range and a malfunction light. The scooter also gets an engine Start/Stop switch, an Integrated dual function switch for accessing the 18L under seat storage space & operating external fuel lid and a pass light switch which also controls the high and low beam/low beam of the DC LED headlamp (in Deluxe variant). The floor space has increased by +23mm.

The Honda Activa 6G gets a full metal body, a Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer and 3-step adjustable rear suspension. Wheels measure 12-inch in size and the Wheel Base has been extended by 22mm. Honda will also be offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on the Activa 6G. The new scooter will be available in two variants (Standard & Deluxe) and 6 colours (Glitter Blue Metalic NEW, Pearl Spartan Red, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White & Matte Axis Grey Metallic). It asks for Rs. 63,912 (Standard), while the Deluxe variant is priced at Rs. 65,412 (prices ex-showroom, Delhi).