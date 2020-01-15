Tata Altroz Becomes First Indian Hatchback To Score A 5-Star Global NCAP Rating In Adult Safety

It was the Tata Nexon which started it all by achieving 5-star Global NCAP safety rating and now it’s the new Altroz which has followed in its footsteps. About to go on sale in India soon, the Tata Altroz has earned a 5-star adult safety rating from Global NCAP – the foremost global car assessment programme. This makes Altroz not only the second vehicle from Tata Motors to achieve this, but also makes it the second passenger car in the Indian automotive industry to make it to this level.

The Altroz’s structure and overall safety have been evaluated through the Global NCAP crash tests. The car has been tested for both front and side impacts. The combined evaluation of both the tests by Global NCAP has resulted in a full 5-star rating. Altroz has also achieved a notable 3-star for child occupant safety.

The Tata Altroz has been designed to offer world-class protection to its occupants and this landmark achievement by Tata Motors is also a testament of the fact that the automotive industry in India is capable of delivering the highest global standards of safety in vehicles. Road safety has been the prime agenda jointly for both the Government as well as the industry and Tata Motors is at the forefront among homegrown carmakers for offering one of the safest cars. This latest Global NCAP score reaffirms that TML stands by its commitment to making the best in global car safety, accessible to Indian customers. The Company has dedicated itself to the mission of ‘Safe Bharat’ by developing innovative mobility solutions, in personal as well as mass transportation.

Commenting on this landmark achievement, Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “We are proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads. In alignment with our philosophy of Connected Electrified Shared and Safe (CESS) mobility solutions, we have successfully provided the Indian automotive industry with yet another product that is a certified example of stringent safety. The Nexon was the proverbial guiding light for us in this aspect, and the Altroz has followed its footsteps, setting a new benchmark across the industry safety standards. We hope that achievements such as this one, elevate the trust in our badge among the Indian car-buyers and continue to prove Tata Motors as a brand associated with class-defining products.”

Expressing himself on this milestone, Mr. Rajendra Petkar, President and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to have made yet another car – the Tata Altroz that raises the bar for automotive safety standards across the industry. Being an industry first in the hatchback segment in the country, this is in lockstep with our objective to deliver mobility solutions that possess advanced technological features alongside providing robust protection for the occupants. This achievement is in line our philosophy that vehicle safety should be made accessible to all. Getting GNCAP 5 star for the Altroz is an outcome of the relentless hard work put in by the engineering team with support from the project function and entire organization, including our supplier partners. Together they delivered an excellent package consisting of outstanding structural integrity while using a “digital first” strategy.”