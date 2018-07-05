Tata Nexon Diesel AMT Video Review: Stylish, Feature Rich, Good Value, But Not The Best Handler

We got another variant of the Tata Nexon in our garage for a road test review and this time it was the diesel AMT version of the compact SUV. We test drove the Nexon diesel AMT on a variety of conditions to get you a detailed review of the vehicle.

Launched at a starting price of INR. 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), for the petrol variant and INR. 10.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), for the diesel variant, the Tata Nexon HyprDrive S-SG, as claimed by the company, is the first AMT in India to have Multi-Drive modes (3 modes – Eco, City and Sport). The Tata Nexon HyprDrive S-SG comes equipped with safety features such as dual frontal airbags and ABS with electronic brake-force distribution in all wheels.

The compact SUV with the AMT transmission gets an all-new Etna Orange color with a Sonic Silver roof option. The Nexon AMT is equipped with an intelligent transmission controller, which includes features such as anti-stall, kick-down and fast-off. In addition to providing a clutch-free drive experience, the car comes with features like Smart Hill Assist and Crawl function.

Check out more images of the Tata Nexon AMT below: