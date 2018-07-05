Mahindra Electric And Zoomcar Collaborate To Offer e2oPlus In Pune

Mahindra Electric and Zoomcar, India’s shared mobility platform, announced the extension of their unique service of offering EVs as shared mobility solution in Pune. The companies are set to offer 50 e2oPlus in Pune, on both the self-drive rental as well as ZAP subscribe program. ZAP Subscribe is a way to get a personal car, without the hassles of down-payment, service & insurance; and the e2oPlus will be available on it at an affordable price of INR 9,999 per month.

The vehicles were flagged off in the presence of Mukta Tilak, Mayor, Pune city and Dr. Rajendra Jagtap, CEO – Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL). The initiative aims at promoting connected, shared and electric mobility as a model in Pune, in line with the recommendations in the NITI Aayog report on the government’s 2030 vision. Pune is an upcoming IT centre and is an important hub in the state of Maharashtra, and hence makes for an excellent choice for this service.

The vehicles under this initiative are financed as a part of larger financing arrangement between Zoomcar and LeasePlan which will see Zoomcar obtain customised EV financing. Mahindra Finance continues to be financing partners in various other cities for Zoomcar& Mahindra Electric for EV financing.