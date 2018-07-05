Leaked Patent Images Reveal Honda’s Six-Cylinder Retro Motorcycle

Honda is developing a retro-styled motorcycles that will compete against the likes of Triumph Thruxton R, and the BMW R nineT Racer. However, this unlike the aforementioned, twin-cylinder powered motorcycles, Honda’s retro-styled performance motorcycle will use a six-cylinder motor. The motorcycle will most likely be unveiled later in 2018, we’d bet our money (hypothetically) on EICMA Motorcycle Show in November. But you don’t have to wait for that long as the patent images reveal many details of the motorcycle.

The information shared by the source report is limited to photographs only and no one has any idea about the technical specifications of the motorcycle in the patent images. However, the report does suggest that the six-cylinder engine will most likely get litre-class displacement. The liquid-cooled radiator hints that Honda may try to squeeze a good amount of performance from the engine. The exact numbers are unknown but the report hints that we may see the power output numbers in the 200 hp territory. Unless Honda surprises everyone by installing its DCT dual-clutch transmission, the retro-styled motorcycle is expected to carry a conventional gearbox.

The neo-retro styling cues are evident from the patent images and this Honda will be just as appealing, if not more, as the Triumph Thruxton R, and the BMW R nineT Racer. Upfront, the motorcycle dons a bikini fairing around the spherical headlight. Honda’s latest products, both in performance and mass market segment, are equipped with full LED headlights and the motorcycle in photographs is not likely to be any different. The blinkers too, will be LED units. The clip-on handlebar are relatively rear-set footrests will offer sporty ergonomics.

The motorcycle is seen with a rear cowl. However, it also features pillion footrest which hints that the rear cowl can be removed to accommodate a passenger.

The six pipes that run from the engine merge into merge into collector boxes before splitting into tail pipes — three on either side of the motorcycle.

Suspension duties are performed by upside-down telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear. Stopping power is provided by dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc unit at the rear. The motorcycle rides on alloy wheels although we’d love to see wire-spoked wheels — at least as an option.

Honda has remained tight-lipped about any such developments although we should hear more details in the coming months. Stay tuned.

Source: Bike Social